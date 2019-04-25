Gaynor I. Yancey, professor of social work, Master Teacher and director of the Center for Church and Community Impact at Baylor University’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, was honored April 12 during the annual Academic Honors Convocation as the 2019 Cornelia Marschall Smith Professor of the Year.
Yancey also serves as faculty regent and as The Lake Family Endowed Chair in Congregational and Community Health, which allows her to teach and mentor students in both the School of Social Work and George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor.
As this year’s professor of the year, Yancey received a $20,000 award and will present a lecture on a topic of her choosing during the next academic year.
The Cornelia Marschall Smith Professor of the Year recognizes a Baylor faculty member who makes a superlative contribution to the learning environment at Baylor through teaching, research and creative activity, and service.
“While Dr. Yancey has amassed significant achievements in each of these categories, all of them have been directly and immediately focused on improving the lot of her fellow human beings,” said James Bennighof, Ph.D., vice provost for academic affairs and policy at Baylor. “Her extensive teaching, research and service have been aimed at equipping her students to contribute to others’ benefit in just the way that their teacher has been doing for her entire life.”
In her convocation remarks, Yancey thanked administrators, colleagues, staff and most of all, the Baylor students “from whom I have learned so much” for their encouragement.
“I have been the receiver of deep loving care from students who practiced showing their care for me, as a person, and not just their teacher. I have listened carefully as students have asked me to share more stories,” Yancey said. “I have listened carefully, and watched the intensity, of students as I taught through lectures that have been full of concepts that have been challenging to grasp. In the end, I have learned that so many of our Baylor students absolutely love classroom lectures,” Yancey said. “This award really goes to our Baylor students. You have taught me well, and I am still continuing to learn from you.”
A 1967 graduate of East Texas Baptist University, Yancey earned a master’s degree in religion education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a master’s degree in social work from Temple University and her doctorate in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.
Her areas of expertise are social welfare policy, congregational and community-based organization and development, poverty and congregation-based delivery of social services to those populations who are marginalized and under-resourced.
Before coming to Baylor in 1999, she served as assistant professor of social work for five years at Eastern University in St. Davids, Pennsylvania, and worked for more than 25 years as a congregational community ministries director in inner-city Philadelphia and for four years as the executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Food Bank.