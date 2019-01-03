The American Hospital Association has named Glenn Robinson, president of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, to its board of trustees.
Robinson becomes the first trustee elected to the AHA board while serving at Baylor Scott & White. He joins six other prominent health-care leaders as part of the highest policymaking body of the AHA. His term began Tuesday.
“It is an honor to serve in this capacity alongside talented health-care leaders,” Robinson said. “My hope is to continue the collaboration with all health-care professionals in pursuit of improving our nation’s overall health.”
Robinson has served more than 30 years in health care after first beginning his career as a television news journalist in Alabama. While reporting on the medical journey of a special-needs child, Robinson became interested in the field of health care.
He began serving on the board of a women and children’s hospital shortly after that report, and eventually stepped into a full-time role in hospital marketing. Since then, Robinson has held leadership roles in hospitals from Oregon to Alabama. His passion and focus are on patients and their families having quality care experiences and improving community health outcomes.
He joined Baylor Scott & White in 2007 after serving as CEO of Mary Black Health System in South Carolina. Throughout his career, his passion to inspire the next generation of health-care leaders led him to teach, and he serves as an adjunct professor for Baylor University and Trinity University.
He continues to be active in the Waco area as part of both the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce board and the Prosper Waco board. He is a member of the Texas Hospital Association board of trustees and AHA’s Regional Policy Board 7.
He served as the chairman of the Texas Hospital Association Special Task Force on Medicaid Reform and was the past chair of the Texas Hospital Association’s Council on Policy Development.