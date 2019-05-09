Baylor University honored seven staff members for outstanding service and pursuit of excellence in their work with the presentation of Outstanding Staff Awards, including the BaylorPLUS Salute and inaugural Distinguished Staff Leadership Awards, during the spring staff forum in the Cashion Academic Center.
The annual awards recognize exceptional staff who go above and beyond expectations in their roles to support the university’s mission of integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.
“Great colleges are led, taught and administered by great faculty and staff who equip, support and encourage each other to shine,” said Cheryl Gochis, vice president and chief human resources officer at Baylor. “Baylor is blessed with exceptional staff members whose unfailing support and selfless contributions provide an invaluable foundation to the Baylor family. It’s important that we take time each spring to recognize staff who serve with a dedication to excellence that often goes above and beyond as they support students, parents, faculty, community members and each other.”
This year’s recipients of Outstanding Staff Awards are:
- Leslie Moore, coordinator of wellness for Baylor’s Wellness Program, 2018 BaylorPLUS Salute.
- Sara Baker, office manager for the department of mechanical engineering in the School of Engineering and Computer Science, Outstanding Staff Award.
- Caroline Clark, study abroad program coordinator for the Center for Global Engagement, Outstanding Staff Award.
- Brianna Hensley, program manager for the Center for Professional Selling in the department of marketing in the Hankamer School of Business, Outstanding Staff Award.
- Meaghann Wheelis, Ph.D., senior research and planning associate in the Office of Institutional Research and Testing, Outstanding Staff Award.
- Mark Bryant, Ed.D., director of international student and scholar services for the Center for Global Engagement, Distinguished Staff Leadership Award.
- Ida Jamshidi, director of advising for Innovate in the School of Engineering and Computer Science, Distinguished Staff Leadership Award.
The BaylorPLUS Salute, which recognizes a staff member who provides exceptional service at Baylor, was presented by 2017 recipient Amine Qourzal, senior director of operations and finance for the Office of Career and Professional Development.
Lamar Bryant, chair of staff council and director for student leadership education and development in the academy for leader development, announced the recipients of the Outstanding Staff Awards.
Gochis presented the inaugural Distinguished Staff Leadership Awards that recognize managers who contribute and demonstrate a commitment to the University’s mission by exhibiting strong leadership qualities, encouraging professional development and creating a culture of excellence on their team.
Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., also was on stage to thank each recipient on behalf of the university.