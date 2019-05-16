Twelve Baylor University professors have been honored with Outstanding Faculty Awards for teaching, scholarship and contributions to the academic community for the 2018-19 academic year.
The award comes from the Baylor faculty’s colleagues. The Outstanding Faculty Awards recognize the best all-around professors based on teaching capabilities, research achievement, effective community service, time spent with students, civic involvement and church involvement, including non-tenure track, tenured and tenure track faculty.
Each outstanding faculty honoree receives a $2,500 cash award, a citation by his or her department and recognition at spring commencement. This year’s committee was chaired by Carrie Arroyo, senior lecturer in the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
Recognized are:
Teaching (tenured)
Matt Cordon, J.D. — Professor of law and director of the Legal Writing Center, Baylor Law School.
Andrew Arterbury, Ph.D. — Associate professor of Christian Scriptures, Truett Seminary.
James SoRelle, Ph.D. — Professor of history and undergraduate program director, College of Arts & Sciences.
Teaching (tenure-track)
Enrique “Erik” Blair, Ph.D. — Assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science.
Teaching (non-tenure)
Joseph Donndelinger, M.S. — Clinical professor of professional practice in the department of mechanical engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science.
Bill Neilson, M.D. — Associate dean, senior lecturer and clinical professor, Honors College.
Lauren Poor, Ph.D. — Lecturer in history and director of the Office of the Core, College of Arts & Sciences.
Scholarship
Cindy Riemenschneider, Ph.D. — Associate dean for research and faculty development, professor of information systems, Hankamer School of Business.
Lesley McAllister, D.M.A. — Associate professor of piano and director of piano pedagogy, School of Music.
John Wood, Ph.D. — Robert A. Welch Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas Scholar, College of Arts & Sciences
Scholarship (non-tenured tenure-track)
Monique Ingalls, Ph.D. — Assistant professor of music, School of Music.
Significant contributions
Joel Gregory, Ph.D. — Professor of preaching and holder of the George W. Truett Endowed Chair in Preaching and Evangelism, George W. Truett Theological Seminary.