Baylor University English professor and poet Chloe Honum is the recipient of the 2019 Grimshaw Sargeson Fellowship, New Zealand’s most prestigious writing fellowship.
“I was deeply honored to hear that I was selected for the fellowship, which has such an important history and place in New Zealand literature,” said Honum, assistant professor of English in Baylor’s College of Arts and Sciences. “It will allow me to research and work on a manuscript of poems for four months at the Sargeson Centre, in the heart of Auckland City. I grew up in Auckland, and to be returning with the purpose of writing as a Sargeson Fellow is beyond thrilling.”
“This fellowship acknowledges Chloe Honum as a leading New Zealand writer and establishes her credentials as a poet of international reputation,” said Kevin J. Gardner, Baylor’s English department chair . “It also shines a glowing light on Baylor in the southern hemisphere.”
Honum joined the Baylor English faculty in 2016. Her teaching focuses on creative writing through poetry, as well as on postmodern American poetry.
Honum is the author of “Then Winter” (Bull City Press, 2017) and “The Tulip-Flame” (Cleveland State University Press, 2014), which was selected for the Cleveland State University Poetry Center First Book Prize, won the Foreword INDIES Poetry Book of the Year Award and a Texas Institute of Letters Award, and was named a finalist for the PEN Center USA Literary Award.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Sarah Lawrence College, a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Arkansas and her Ph.D. in English from Texas Tech University.