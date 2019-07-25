Janelle Walter, Ph.D., professor of nutrition sciences in Baylor University’s Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences and director of the didactic program in dietetics, was honored with a 2019 Distinguished Service Award by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
“This award is special to me because it is the highest recognition given by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, a professional organization I have been affiliated with for 40 years,” Walter said. “It is special because three of my peers at Baylor nominated me for this award and because it brings recognition to Baylor’s department of family and consumer sciences.”
Walter has served as president, counselor, treasurer and vice president of membership for the AAFCS Texas affiliate. Walter’s service has been recognized previously when she received the AAFCS National Leader Award and the Kappa Omicron Nu Advisor Award of Excellence, and more recently when she was named Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the 2017 Texas Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Professional of the Year.
Walter’s interest in childhood obesity and working with professionals in the area of child development and family studies recently led to research about forces within and outside the family unit that influence decisions about food intake for families.
Walter has been a faculty member in Baylor’s department of family and consumer sciences since 1979.