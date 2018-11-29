Timothy Thomasson, CPA, clinical associate professor and academic adviser in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University, was named a 2018 recipient of the Texas Society of CPAs’ Outstanding Accounting Educator Award.
The statewide award honors Texans who have demonstrated excellence in teaching and who have distinguished themselves through active service to the accounting profession.
Criteria for judging include instructional innovation, student motivation, the pursuit of learning opportunities for students, involvement in student and professional accounting organizations, and research accomplishments and publications.
Before he began teaching at Baylor in 2006, Thomasson gained tax experience in both public accounting and industry by working at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Close and Associates and Noble Corporation.
Today, this practical, real-world experience allows Thomasson to provide valuable advice, insight and information to his accounting students.
He serves as the director of the undergraduate accounting program at Baylor and is responsible for curriculum, schedules and advising sessions for hundreds of students.
In recent years, Thomasson has been named Outstanding Faculty Member by Delta Sigma Pi and Most Popular Business Professor by Alpha Kappa Psi. He was also awarded the Collins Outstanding Professor Award by the Carr P. Collins Foundation and received a Certificate for Exceptional Research by the associate dean for research and faculty development at Baylor.