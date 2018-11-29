The Texas Access to Justice Commission presented the 2018 Law Student Pro Bono Award to Tychanika Kimbrough of Baylor Law School.
The Law Student Pro Bono Award recognizes a Texas law student who demonstrates a commitment to the delivery of legal services to low-income Texans and a passion for advocating on behalf of the underserved.
Nominations were received from Texas law school students and faculty, as well as nonprofit legal service providers who work with these students in a range of client services settings.
Tychanika “Tycha” Kimbrough graduated from Baylor Law School in July 2018 and letters in support of her nomination shared examples of focus, positivity and commitment to serving the community.
Kimbrough grew up in the care of her grandparents in San Antonio’s Dellcrest neighborhood, where the average household incomes are below $40,000 a year.
She has often shared her goals of returning home to use her law degree for the community. Her law school volunteer work with veterans, juveniles, immigrants and clinic clients reflected more than 225 pro bono hours, none of it for course credit.
Baylor Law School recognized her with its Public Interest Fellow designation, the highest distinction of its kind for pro bono and community service.
Josh Borderud, director of Baylor Law School’s Veterans Clinic, called Kimbrough the “happy warrior” of this year’s clinical program — and her service to those who served earned the respect of the 2018 award selection committee.
The award includes a $2,000 stipend.