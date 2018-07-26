Baylor Law School professor Tom Featherston, an attorney, educator and legal expert in trusts, estate and marital property law, has been honored as a recipient of the Texas Bar Foundation’s Terry Lee Grantham Memorial Award.
Established to celebrate Grantham’s life as a gifted and committed lawyer, the award is given to lawyers who exemplify the qualities of an accomplished, talented and dedicated practitioner, and who demonstrate a passion for service.
Featherston received his honor at the Texas Bar Foundation dinner on June 22 in Houston.
Featherston earned his jurisprudence degree with highest honors from Baylor Law School in 1972 after receiving his BBA from Baylor University in 1971. After graduation, he entered private practice in Houston. He joined the Baylor Law School faculty in 1982 and was appointed the Mills Cox Chair in 1990.
He is active in the leadership of the State Bar of Texas’ Real Estate, Probate & Trust Law Section, having chaired numerous committees, worked on significant legislation and public policy issues, served on its governing council, and presided as its chair.
Board certified in estate planning and probate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Featherston is an Academic Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. In 2009 he received the Distinguished Probate Lawyer Lifetime Achievement Award. He was named Outstanding Baylor University Professor in 2000. He has also received the Journal Award of the Texas Bar Foundation and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Continuing Legal Education from the State Bar College.
Featherston also built a legacy of mentoring Baylor Law students in pro bono service to veterans and first responders. In 2012, he came alongside fellow Baylor Law professor Bridget Fuselier, who had recently created the Baylor Veterans Clinic, to offer a now-annual Veterans Day wills program.
Featherston was essential to the creation of the necessary forms, questionnaires and templates that would be used by Baylor Law students to create wills, powers of attorney and other documents for veterans and first responders.