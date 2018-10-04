Two days before Saturday's football showdown, students from Baylor University and Kansas State University set aside their rivalry to kick off a new Big 12 tradition: Bonding over community service and shared meals.
Dozens of students from leadership programs at Baylor and K-State on Thursday volunteered stacking vegetables, cleaning and serving customers at Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, 1401 N. 34th St. They toured Baylor campus, had lunch in East Waco and capped off the evening with fellowship and reflection at Baylor. More volunteer and social events were planned Friday.
"I'm not really a big football fan, so that doesn't really bother me, but I just think it's cool that even though we go to different universities in the Big 12 conference that we can still come together and complete the same goal," Kansas State senior Maria Martinez, 21, said as she sorted vegetables Thursday. "I think that itself outweighs any Big 12 competition."
Baylor freshman Jaylin Monken, 18, said fell in love with Waco on her first campus visit last year. She and Martinez shared service experiences and began fast friends as they bagged vegetables at the food pantry.
"There is so much need here and there are so many opportunities to meet that need, so it's great to get involved with the city," Monken said. "I am only a freshman, so this is exciting to share a piece of our city with our new Big 12 friends."
Lamar Bryant, director for student leadership education and development at Baylor, said the service effort was initiated by Kansas State colleagues who hoped to partner with a Big 12 city to do service. Excited by the scholars' program's intentions, Baylor recruited volunteers through several organizations to ban together to work on the joint effort.
Bryant said officials hope to continue the partnership next year with more social and service time ahead of the Baylor-KSU game in Manhattan, Kansas. Ultimately, the vision is to expand the service partnerships among other Big 12 Conference schools.
"We are doing some social stuff, some service stuff, but we are truly trying to help our students understand that yes we can compete really hard on the field or on the court, but at the end of the day, we all have the same goal in mind," Bryant said. "We want to make our communities better, we want to have a positive impact on this world, and we want to do that by getting out and helping others."
Students will work together Friday at the Baylor Community Garden, near Ninth Street and James Avenue, before heading to the downtown Silo District. Students will also work at the Doris Miller YMCA on Friday before the service event will end Saturday with a tailgate and the Baylor vs. Kansas State football game.
"I've never been to Waco before, but it's been pretty cool so far, especially being able to see everyone outside of the context of K-State," Kansas State fifth-year senior Bailey Porter, 22, said. "Being able to understand other college students and their experiences with leadership and service, it's been great to how our experiences can benefit each other's communities."