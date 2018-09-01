Baylor University benefactors Bob and Laura Beauchamp, of Houston, were named Recovery Philanthropists of the Year by the Association of Recovery in Higher Education at a ceremony this summer at the University of Houston Student Center.
The Beauchamps joined a number of other individuals, including former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who were recognized by the ARHE and the Association of Recovery Schools for their outstanding work and service in the recovery field.
In January 2017, the Beauchamps made a $2.5 million gift to Baylor that allowed the University to create the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center (BARC), located in East Village Residential Community on Baylor’s campus.
“We join the ARHE in expressing gratitude for the profound impact Bob and Laura Beauchamp have made on the Baylor community through their passion-driven philanthropy,” said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone. “Through the resources provided by the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center, our students have been empowered to overcome their challenges and fully realize God’s calling in their lives. Raising awareness about substance-use disorders and supporting addiction recovery is an important component of Baylor’s Christian mission.”
The BARC opened during the fall 2017 semester and immediately began providing both support services for students who are in the initial stages of identifying an addiction and continued support for students who have completed rehabilitation programs.
By the end of the spring 2018 semester, 53 students with around-the-clock access to the BARC were involved in the community and regularly attending meetings. During the past year, the center also has served as an educational resource, helping to reduce the issues surrounding addiction and empower all students to serve as advocates and sources of support for students in recovery.
Lilly Ettinger, assistant director of wellness at Baylor, noted that among the 53 students actively participating in the BARC’s support system during the 2017-18 academic year, three students graduated in December and another 16 graduated in May, achieving their dream of earning a Baylor degree.
A member of Baylor’s Board of Regents from 2009 to 2018, Bob Beauchamp earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from the University of Texas and a Master of Science in management from Houston Baptist University, while Laura Beauchamp earned a BBA from the University of Texas.
They have four sons and two daughters-in-law, five of whom are Baylor graduates.