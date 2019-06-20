Baylor University presented the city of Waco with one of the university’s most distinguished awards, the Founders Medal, during a ceremony May 15 on the steps of Waco Hall.
Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone presented the Founders Medal to Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver in recognition of the city’s longtime support of and partnership with the university. Joining the mayor in representing the city were council members Andrea Barefield, Hector Sabido and Jim Holmes, and City Manager Wiley Stem.
“For all that the city has done for Baylor in the past, for our rich partnership today and for all that we will do together in the future, we are truly grateful,” Livingstone said.
“We are very excited about the path Baylor has chosen toward being a ‘Research 1’ institution, and we think there are many ways Baylor and Waco can engage that will help get to that status and benefit both the community and the university as we go forward,” said Deaver, a third-generation Baylor graduate.
The partnership between Baylor and the city was celebrated all semester, from Councilman Holmes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Baylor baseball game to a celebratory dinner with Baylor administrators, regents and city officials at Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
About the medal
A copy of the Baylor Founders Medal is on permanent exhibition in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. The face of the medal bears the likeness of Judge R.E.B. Baylor, with the inscription Pro Ecclesia Pro Texana.
The opposite side bears the likeness of Pat Neff Hall with the inscription “Baylor University Founders Medal,” plus the name of the recipient and year of presentation.