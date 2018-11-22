Local attorneys Janette Baldwin and Garrett Beach were honored as the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic Advocates of the Year for 2018 at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon Nov. 9 in the press box of McLane Stadium.
Baldwin, a 1989 graduate of Baylor Law School, is a semi-retired family lawyer from Denton County who relocated to Crawford with her husband, a veteran, in retirement.
She is a volunteer mediator at the McLennan County Dispute Resolution Center, and has been one of the clinic’s most dedicated volunteer attorneys at the free legal advice clinics for veterans and their spouses at the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop, according to Josh Borderud, director of the Veterans Clinic.
Her wealth of family law knowledge and experience makes Baldwin an excellent legal counselor for veterans and their spouses who find themselves in crisis, Borderud said.
Beach, a 2016 Baylor Law School graduate, is an estate planning lawyer who works at the Johnson Hobbs Squires firm in Waco.
He frequently takes cases for veterans and their spouses on a pro bono basis as they relate to estate planning and probate, and is one of the most dependable volunteer attorneys at the monthly legal advice clinics, Borderud said.