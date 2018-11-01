Alta Vista Elementary students were treated to a “hero night” in October. Real and imagined role models were stationed throughout the school to offer encouragement and provide educational activities for students and their families.
Faculty and staff wore the costumes of favorite storybook heroes while local firemen and police officers dressed in their traditional uniforms to provide hands-on demonstrations for the students.
Community volunteers and local veterans also provided activities for the children and their parents. Activity booths were set up throughout the school and included reading, writing, math and science activities.
Members of the Junior League of Waco read and performed Drew Daywalt’s book “The Day the Crayons Quit,” a New York Times best-seller. After the skit, every family received a free copy of the hardbound book.
The Waco NAACP Alpha Phi Alpha and a local fraternity provided a meal for all attendees. The evening ended on a special note with the third- through fifth-grade students singing about community heroes.