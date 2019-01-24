McLennan County Judge Scott Felton was recognized with a 2019 Extension in the City Award presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The Extension in the City Award recognizes outstanding support and leadership by elected officials for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service programs serving urban areas of the state.
Felton is known for his dedication to civic projects, the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, and the agriculture industry. Beyond his role of county judge, a position he has held since 2012, Felton has been a devoted supporter of AgriLife Extension for more than 50 years, serving on county and regional program area committees, leadership advisory boards and multiple task forces as an officer, chairman and committee member.
A lifelong resident of McLennan County, Felton retired as president of Wells Fargo in Waco after 30 years. He has served in many capacities with numerous national, state and local organizations.