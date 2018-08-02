The Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA) recently honored Waco certified public accountant Angela M. Ragan with the organization’s Young CPA of the Year award and honored Michael L. Brown, CPA, with the Chairman’s Recognition Award.
The awards were presented during a luncheon at TSCPA’s annual meeting of members in San Antonio.
The Young CPA of the Year Award recognizes a CPA under 39 years old for his or her contributions to the accounting profession and the community. Ragan serves as a senior manager at Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd and Therrell P.C. in Waco.
She has been a member of TSCPA since 2009 and has served on a variety of committees in addition to her volunteer service as the Central Texas Chapter president from 2016-17.
Ragan is active in her community and is the past president of Compassion Ministries and an adviser for A.J. Moore Academy in Waco. She is also a mentor for the LEAD program established by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce
Brown, a shareholder at Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd and Therrell P.C., was recognized by TSCPA’s immediate past chairman Jim Oliver for his leadership of the Strategic Planning Committee and development of a comprehensive plan for moving the organization forward.
A member of TSCPA and the Central Texas Chapter for the past 16 years, Brown has served on multiple committees both locally and with TSCPA. He is a member on the American Institute of CPAs Council and serves on TSCPA’s Accounting Education Foundation.