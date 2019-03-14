Two Midway High School graduates and their college a cappella groups are headed to the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella semifinals after winning at a quarterfinal competition.
Elaine Sury, a senior at the University of North Texas, and Christopher Curry, a junior at Texas A&M University, were part of the two advancing groups at the ICCA Southwest quarterfinal Saturday at the Allen High School Performing Arts Center.
Sury is a member of the Green Tones, which placed first among the nine groups competing at the quarterfinal. Curry is part of HardChord DynaMix at A&M, which came in second and also advanced.
OneSound of Collin College finished third.
Sury and Curry were all-state choir performers at Midway High School. Another Midway choir alumna, Erica Mancha, was part of the Fuse A Cappella team at the University of Texas that competed in the quarterfinals .
Groups were chosen to compete after submitting an audition video to ICCA.
The ICCA competitions were the inspiration for the “Pitch Perfect” movies.
Green Tones and HardChord DynaMix will compete against other schools at the ICCA semifinal March 30 in Phoenix, Arizona, for the right to advance to the national final at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April.