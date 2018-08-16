Limestone County leaders took a stand this week against the city of Waco’s proposal to place the majority of a 502-acre landfill on their side of the boundary with McLennan County.
The Limestone County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution formally opposing the plans for the landfill, most of which would sit in Limestone County near the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway.
“You don’t mess with country folk,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Forrest said after the vote. “We obviously voted to support the folks from Axtell and so forth, and we really don’t feel like the city of Waco needs to bring their trash to Limestone County,” he told the Tribune-Herald.
Residents in the Axtell area immediately spoke out against the plan last month at a lively meeting two days after the plans were made public, and again at the July 31 meeting when the Waco City Council approved the $1.8 million purchase of the tract.
Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan this week said he is most concerned about the possibility of water pollution, street damage, traffic danger and plummeting property values.
“We’re just not in favor of a large commercial venture like that coming over to Limestone County,” Duncan said.
He said he is working with the county’s state and federal lawmakers, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in discussing courses of action. He also said he is meeting with Waco leaders to discuss the issue on Friday.
Lacy Hollingsworth, the Axtell Independent School District director for special programs, said the resolution’s approval was a “huge victory.”
“It shows that our elected officials in Limestone County really back our citizens and their constituents and that they’re really listening to the interest of the community, which was, unfortunately, not what we got from the Waco City Council,” Hollingsworth said.
Waco leaders have not ruled out their initial choice for the landfill site off Old Lorena Road near Highway 84 — a site the city has also purchased. Residents near both sites have formed organized campaigns against them.