The city of Waco’s 10-year, more than $200 million infrastructure program known as Building Waco is making steady progress, water utility services director Lisa Tyer told the city council earlier this month.
Since 2015, the city has completed 44 projects worth more than $36 million, Tyer said.
Another 25 projects worth more than $104 million are under construction, and 43 projects worth more than $69 million are being designed.
Some of the major work underway includes:
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard sinkhole
Background: Trouble started in July 2015 near the Herring Avenue intersection when a section of sewer line collapsed. The city has spent $2.2 million, including on an interim fix to pump sewage through a bypass after another section collapsed in December 2015. The current task, a $2.8 million rehabilitation of a 42-inch-wide sewer line 24 feet underground, started in April.
Projected completion date: End of 2018
Owen Lane tower
Background: The water tower off State Highway 6 bearing the blue “Flying W” logo is a rare, visible sign of the work of the city’s utility services, Tyer said. The 2 million-gallon tower is 90 percent complete, officials said. Contractors are finishing welding work inside the tank before it will hold water. The project cost more than $3.8 million.
Projected completion date: Thanksgiving
Hillcrest ground storage
and pump station
Background: Next to the Waco Police Department, a 100-year-old, 5 million-gallon storage tank was torn down and replaced by two, 2 million-gallon tanks. The $12.9 million project is 80 percent complete, Tyer said. Since June 2017, North 32nd Street has been closed to traffic between Herring Avenue and Proctor Avenue.
Projected completion date: Summer 2019
Wastewater lift station
and lines
Background: The city council approved this $42 million project earlier this year. The project includes removing the La Salle Avenue wastewater lift station, which officials have said has inadequate capacity and faces structural integrity concerns. A new gravity-fed wastewater main, a river crossing and a new 54-inch pressurized force main to the wastewater treatment plant will be installed.
Projected completion date: Summer 2020
Advanced metering infrastructure
Background: Last December, the city council approved a $12 million contract for automated water meters, financed by the Texas Water Development Board. The tools, which are still being installed, will allow households and businesses to track water use information updated every eight hours. The city estimates it could save 480 million gallons of water with the meters. Tyer said the city is waiting on meter lids to arrive.
Projected completion date: About 11,000 meters installed by end of 2018
Riverside to Gholson transmission line
Background: The 30-inch water line will connect the Riverside Water Treatment Plant to the Gholson Pump Station and Ground Storage Tank. The $10 million project, meant to increase water supply to northern McLennan County, is about two-thirds complete.
Projected completion date: November 2018