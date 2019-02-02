Utility work started last week on a $6.9 million project to rebuild a 2.2-mile stretch of Ritchie Road, McLennan County Engineer Zane Dunnam said.
McLennan County and the cities of Waco and Hewitt partnered to overhaul Ritchie from Panther Way to Hewitt Drive since the stretch crosses boundaries of all three entities.
The project has been in the works for several years as officials have recognized increased traffic with new housing development that continues to spring up in the area.
The city of Waco is taking the lead on project management, and the contract was awarded in September to Big Creek Construction, Dunnam said.
Work is scheduled to wrap up in October 2020, with the two-lane country road turned into a four-lane thoroughfare.
The city of Waco’s portion is about a mile, while the McLennan County-city of Hewitt boundary runs down the center line for the length of the rest of the project area, Waco project engineer Kody Petillo said.
The bid for the project came in about 9 percent less than the original estimate, Petillo said.
“That was one thing we were extremely excited about,” he said. “Their competitive bid was a great start to the project.”
McLennan County has worked with the cities of Waco and Hewitt individually on road projects in the past, but several officials have said they cannot remember a bigger project the three have collaborated on.
Petillo said the city will provide updates about closures throughout the project on social media.
“We’ve been trying to do that on quite a few projects,” he said. “The more in advance I think that you can let the public know they’re going to have an impact on them I think the more understanding they’ll be.”
The city of Waco spent $5 million in state and city money three years ago to widen and reconstruct a 1.4-mile segment of Ritchie Road from Panther Way to the old Cotton Belt railroad bridge and added a traffic circle at Chapel Road.