Wood from a tree whose ancestors may have shaded Waco Indians two centuries ago will head north next month for use by descendants of those same Native Americans.
Barbara Allinbloom, project manager for the Waco Sculpture Zoo and a former Helen Marie Taylor Museum director, plans to take segments of a tall oak tree that fell last spring near Proctor Springs in Cameron Park to representatives of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes for their use. Many descendants of the Wichita and affiliated Waco, Tawakoni and Keechi tribes live on the Wichita Reservation in Caddo County, Oklahoma.
Allinbloom was driving through Cameron Park one day in early November and noticed volunteers from Baylor fraternity KOT hauling logs and branches from the tree to the roadside for disposal. An advocate for Native American cultures and practices, she identified the tree as a white oak, which she said was often was used by Native Americans for ceremonial drums and the like.
“White oak is very dense in growth rings, which makes very good drums,” she said, adding that she owns several Sioux drums.
She asked permission to save part of the wood from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and when that was given, had several sections placed in her pickup truck. John Rose, interim Parks and Recreation Department director, said citizens’ requests for wood from city parks usually are not granted, but the circumstances of this request made it different.
Allinbloom contacted Wichita tribal president Terri Parton with her offer of the wood and found a favorable response.
“The tribe is really excited to have contact with Waco,” she said. “(The Wichitas) seem to be able to hold on to their culture and come into the modern world.”
In light of Allinbloom’s upcoming trip, the Waco City Council proclaimed last Tuesday “Cameron Park White Oak Day,” noting in the proclamation the connection between the white oak in Cameron Park and the Waco and Tawakoni tribes that once lived here. The proclamation also commemorated the use of the oak by descendants of those tribes as “a commemorative art piece.”
The white oak in question, however, may actually be a relative, a Durand oak (Quercus sinuata), also known as a Durand white oak, a bastard oak or a bastard white oak. The tree in question once was on the Texas Big Tree Registry as the third largest Durand oak in the state, as late as 2011. Efforts to determine whether the tree is still on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s registry after falling last spring were unsuccessful.
Regardless of the tree’s status among the state’s oaks, it was considered one of the older trees in the park.
“We don’t know the history of the tree, but we think it’s upward of 100 years or better,” Rose said.
Allinbloom is presently on a visit to El Salvador, but said she intends to take the oak wood to the Wichitas next month.
The Wichita president could not be reached for comment this week, but cultural program planner Gary McAdams said he had not heard of Allinbloom’s offer to the tribe. He did say a longtime resident of the reservation still builds drums by hand.
That resident, 77-year-old Stuart Owings, said he had not heard of Waco’s oak tree offer but that white oak is among the species he works with.
“I’ve used mahogany, pecan, white oak — it’s the least expensive,” he said.
Owings has made drums for about a half-century, teaching himself the craft but under his father’s critical eye. He builds hand drums and larger powwow drums, the latter usually 14- to 16-inches tall and 28- to 36-inches in diameter with bullhide or cowhide heads. Customers include drum collectors, tribal leaders or members and organizations.
Rheumatism and complications from diabetes have slowed his drum building down, but he continues to assemble them from wooden staves bound in place around a wooden or plywood ring by leather thongs, Owings said.
Generally, the drum’s size and wood determine its sound. Oak with a tight grain produces a deeper sound. But the materials used carry no special meaning for Owings. What does matter is how a drum is used in a ceremony, and the drum maker has little patience with younger players who beat loudly without thinking of the tradition it carries, he said.
“I tell them if you can’t respect my drum, you don’t need to sit here,” Owings said. “Those who are around my age were taught those things.”