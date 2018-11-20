East Waco honored the life and legacy of one of its most devoted advocates Tuesday with the dedication of Wilbert Austin Sr. Park, the revamped and renamed East Waco Park.
Austin, who died last year at the age of 76 after a battle with stomach cancer, represented District 1 on the Waco City Council from 2006 to 2017, gaining a reputation as a servant to the community by mowing yards in East Waco and pushing for development opportunities.
“It is an amazing day, because our father, he did so much for this community,” Austin's daughter, Betty Austin, said. “He did a lot. This is well deserved. His legacy continues to live on. The people came out, and that meant a lot because they loved him as well we did. Job well done, Daddy.”
One of Austin’s well-known accomplishments was his participation in a lawsuit filed in the mid-1970s demanding Waco use single-member districts, which had the effect of protecting minority representation on the city council.
District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said everything Austin did, he did out of love.
“We can never forget his dedication to justice and seeing that the people of this community and this city had a voice, especially that of this district, and that of the love that he had for the people that he did in his works every day,” Barefield said.
More than 100 people attended the ceremony Tuesday at the 1.6-acre park, which has recently received its own dose of love. About $340,000 in improvements, largely funded by federal Community Development Block Grants, include resurfaced basketball courts, new trails encouraging physical activity, a water fountain, an irrigation system, lighting and a perimeter fence.
The park was built next to the former R.L. Smith Elementary School in the 1960s. The park hosted recess for students and a variety of sporting events throughout the years. Austin often lamented the state of the park, which sometimes played host to drug activity and gambling operations.
Noah Jackson Jr., a longtime ally, served in the District 1 seat after Austin’s death and championed the push to rename East Waco Park after his friend.
“You have to be a good man first before you can be a good council member, a good anything,” Jackson said. “Wilbert Austin was a good man.”
Jackson also said Austin deserves credit for the nascent revitalization of East Waco. A host of restaurants are slated to open on Elm Avenue within the next year, and three hotels will soon hug the Brazos River from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Bridge Street and Taylor Street.
The hotel developers, who will receive almost $6.5 million in development incentives from the city, have said the project will create 85 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs. Many residents and business owners in East Waco have said they welcome development but are concerned about longtime residents being pushed out by higher property values.
“He spent a lot of man hours working with this city, working with this community, working with us here in East Waco and across the river,” Jackson said. “He’s up there somewhere looking at us, just having a good time, if I know my partner right. He’s having a good time today.”
Top city officials and all six members of the city council attended the ceremony Tuesday.
“It was truly a pleasure to work with him,” Mayor Kyle Deaver said of Austin. “He was an inspiration. He brought wisdom, guidance and cared so deeply about this neighborhood, this community and this park.”