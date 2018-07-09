Waco is expected to draw more than 2.6 million visitors in 2018, said Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, at a Waco City Council meeting July 3.
Waco attracted more than 2.5 million tourists in 2017 and more than 2 million in 2016. Visitor numbers for 2016 more than doubled from the 789,140 visitors in 2015, which in turn was up from 606,000 in 2014 and 564,000 in 2013.
“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opened their Magnolia Market at the Silos in the fall of 2015.
The Silo District Trolley has seen 170,000 riders annually, Pendergraft said. The La Salle-Circle Shuttle has not been operating a full year but has seen 1,300 to 1,600 weekly riders, she said.
Development has caused travel sites including TripAdvisor to boost Waco’s tourism profile, and businesses have also taken on a tourist-minded approach to their plans, Pendergraft said.
“It’s a wonderful time to be here, and I appreciate the work y’all are doing,” District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird said. “And we’re going to continue as a friendly, welcoming community to continue to grow and do even better going forward.”