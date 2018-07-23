The city of Waco will begin installing automated water meters over the next two months, city utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said on Monday.
The new meters are the result of a $12 million project allowing every household and business to read water usage in real time. The Texas Water Development Board awarded the funding to the city in July 2016, and the Waco City Council approved it last year. The city is still waiting for some of the equipment to arrive.
City staffers hosted four public meetings on the issue last week, and 50 to 60 people attended those meetings in total, Echols said. The final meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Recreation Center at 2815 Speight Ave.
“I feel like everyone has gone away feeling pretty comfortable,” Echols said. Most questions from Wacoans dealt with whether their water payments will increase. City officials said the new meters won’t necessarily have an effect on monthly bills, but some homeowners could use them as a tool for saving water.
In the new system, users can check their water usage remotely on computers or cellphones. They will be able to detect leaks and have them repaired with less damage and less wasted water, officials have said.
The city could save 1,462 acre-feet of water a year — the equivalent of 480 million gallons — with the automated readers, according to the pre-application that city officials sent to the state board.
Echols said the city staffers responsible for reading meters on a regular basis will not lose their jobs and will be offered different jobs in the department. Some will still work with the meters in maintenance roles. About 16 people work in the meter services department, as of December.