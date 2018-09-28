The city of Waco fired John Williams as parks and recreation director Aug. 13 after finding that his department cut corners in the hiring process for its summer children's day camps, exposing the city to legal risk by failing conduct background checks, newly released documents show.
The city's investigation also faulted Earl Stinnett Sr., the city's longtime community center manager, for improperly hiring the recreational aides as contract workers instead of seasonal employees, then misrepresenting the use of those contracts to the city attorney's office.
Stinnett, the vice chairman of the McLennan Community College Board of Trustees, remains in his city job. Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford declined to comment on whether he faced disciplinary action.
The investigation, launched in July, found that people leading children participating in the programs were not properly vetted, were not subject to background checks, drug screens, reference checks or physicals and were not approved under the city's usual protocols. The situation did not involve any criminal wrongdoing or require any police involvement, Ford said.
“I can tell you we acted diligently to review (the investigation), and the results of the investigation were handled fairly and appropriately with the employees involved,” Ford said.
The findings of the investigation and Williams’ termination letter were obtained by the Tribune-Herald under the Texas Public Information Act. The city of Waco is withholding some requested information pending a ruling from the Texas Attorney General's Office.
Williams, a former Indianapolis parks director who took the Waco job three years ago, could not be reached for comment this week. In his absence, Parks Superintendent John Rose took over as interim director last month. Ford said the city has already received applications for the permanent position.
Investigation findings
The investigation concerned hiring for summer day camps at three community centers as well as the outdoor-oriented Camp Cameron Adventure Camp.
The city normally hires aides for the camp through a seasonal hiring process through its human resources department, starting in early spring.
The investigation found Stinnett had trouble accessing the electronic list of 84 applicants for the 15 positions, which created a delay in the process. Stinnett twice asked a human resources staffer for help with the issue, and he did not receive a response, according to the report.
Three weeks before the June 4 opening day of the camps, Stinnett told Williams they would not have the required seasonal recreation aides in time due to the technology problem and asked if they could fill the positions with contract workers, according to the investigation report.
Williams allowed Stinnett to circumvent the city’s seasonal hiring policy by making those hires on a contract basis, the report states, resulting in a "significantly higher number" of contract workers, including some workers who had been hired previously as seasonal employees.
Under the city's rules, contract hires must be approved by an assistant city attorney. The investigation found Stinnett used a previous, pre-approved contract format for people who conducted specialized classes, such as exercise instruction. But these contracts were not consistent with the work performed by those who would be hired as seasonal summer employees of the city, the report found.
Because parks and recreation officials ignored the city hiring process, “the contractors were not properly vetted, no applications were completed, no reference checks were conducted, no drug screens or physicals were completed and no approvals through Budget, HR, or City Executive Management were obtained," the report states.
Even some workers who served as lifeguards did not undergo physicals, the investigation found. Additionally, the contract workers did not fill out city-mandated conflict-of-interest questionnaires.
“The lack of background checks and drug screening is particularly notable in this matter because of the continuous contract with minors as was required by the summer program position,” the report states.
The decision to hire contract workers also led to an “over-hire” of authorized positions available, which cost the city more than it had planned, the report states.
When the discrepancy was found, the contract workers were converted to seasonal employees and underwent background checks, and no disqualifying factors were discovered.
The report concludes that cutting down the time it would have taken to hire a seasonal employee under city policy was the “true motivating factor in Stinnett’s decision to hire individuals under contract."
In a letter dated Aug. 14, Williams announced his termination to a parks and recreation staffer and asked that staffer to forward it to everyone who reported to him.
“I won’t get into specifics, but those of you who have really gotten to know me over the past 3 years, know that I would never purposely do anything that would bring discredit to me or the City of Waco,” Williams wrote. “Sometimes you go through challenges in life that seem to not make sense. The question isn’t how bad you feel at the time, but how your (sic) respond to the situation, long term. At the end of the day, it’s all about faith and trust that everything will be alright.”
“I wish I could say that I fully enjoyed working at the City, but I can’t,” he went on. “As they say, I gave it the old college try. The one thing that I did enjoy, however, is making a few new friends.”
Williams’ final annual salary was $115,505, city spokesman Larry Holze said. His starting annual salary was $107,000.
Williams refused to sign his discharge letter and was unable to be reached on Thursday. He previously held the same job in Indianapolis near his hometown of Muncie, Indiana. He also worked in code enforcement, solid waste and public waste in Indianapolis.
Stinnett declined to comment for this story.
Invoice discrepancies
The investigators also found discrepancies between the contracts and the invoices that Stinnett created to account for them. This was a result of confusion between whether work would be performed by the hour or by the class. Stinnett said the workers would earn either $24 per class, $30 per class or $37.50 per class, based on their experience.
Assistant City Attorney Dallin Holt told investigators Stinnett originally told him he did not know who was preparing the invoices. But at a later meeting, Stinnett said he himself was preparing them, giving the workers a timesheet and then converting the “hours worked” to “classes taught” to generate the invoices.
Holt said Stinnett did not have an answer when he was asked why he did not call the city’s attorney office or another HR staffer when he fell behind in the hiring process. Holt also said Williams and Stinnett had a “firm understanding” that the people hired as contract workers were improperly classified, but they still sent the forms to the city attorney’s office “to get around the hiring process.”
Holt also said he has had multiple conversations with Williams about the importance of ensuring contract information is accurate before Williams forwards them to the legal team.
The investigators recommended “disciplinary action” against Williams and Stinnett; additional training regarding the city’s hiring practices and the differences between employees and contractors; an outside audit of the department’s financials; and an additional HR step to approve contract employees.
“We have a number of after-action items that we will be pursuing in the coming months, and certainly we'll make appropriate policy changes or corrections as needed,” Ford said.