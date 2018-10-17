The November issue of the city of Waco newsletter, distributed with recent water bills, included the wrong date for Election Day.
The midterm election is Nov. 6, not Nov. 16 as its listed in the "City Limits" newsletter. The monthly publication is available at several city buildings, in addition to its distribution with water bills.
The typo was an unfortunate mistake, city spokesman Larry Holze said.
Holze said the city is fixing the online version of the newsletter and will ensure the correct information is pushed out on the city's social media accounts.
McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said a voter called her about the date listed in the newsletter.
The midterm election includes statewide, countywide, city council and school district races. Voters can cast their ballot during early voting at any of the five vote centers no matter where they live in the county.
Early voting runs Monday through Nov. 2 at:
- the McLennan County Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., suite 300, in Waco
- the Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive
- the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., in Waco
- the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 26. Residents are allowed to vote by mail if:
- The person will not be in the county during early voting or on Nov. 6
- The person is sick or disabled
- The person will be 65 or older by Nov. 6
- The person is in jail but otherwise eligible.
For more information, contact the county election office at 214 N. Fourth St., suite 300, call 757-5043 or go to co.mclennan.tx.us/337/Elections.