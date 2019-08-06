The Humane Society of Central Texas executive director and associate executive director announced Tuesday that they are leaving their positions within the next week.
Executive Director Don Bland is resigning from the position he has held for seven years, effective Monday, to become chief of animal services for the city of Austin, while Associate Executive Director Della Conner, whose last day at work is Friday, said she is leaving "in full support of Don."
Bland did not return phone messages from the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the city of Waco, Danielle Tate, the city of Waco's animal services administrator, will serve as interim operations director while the local Humane Society board starts its search for a new executive director.
Board President Ann Shaffer referred to the statement, and said, "We wish Don Bland the best in his new position with the city of Austin and we look forward to beginning our job search for a new executive director."
Bland's employment was the subject of a 2½-hour board meeting in April, where about two dozen of his supporters who feared he might be terminated showed up holding signs. One sign said, "Choose integrity over vendettas."
The group cheered when it was announced after the meeting that Bland remained employed at the shelter.
While the Humane Society's website and the city of Waco press release Tuesday call Bland the executive director, Shaffer said Tuesday that the board demoted him to operations director after the April meeting.
"We did do some reconstruction of job positions at that meeting," Shaffer said Tuesday. "It is not exactly accurate at all to say his job was on the line, but he became the operations director at that point and we began searching for a new executive director."
Several at the April meeting told the Tribune-Herald that Bland has done a wonderful job since he was hired in 2012, and his job was in jeopardy because of personality conflicts with a board member.
“One or two board members are displeased about fundraising,” Susan Baxley, an animal rescue volunteer, said in April. “They believe it is lacking. They specifically point to a low turnout at the recent wine tasting, which is an annual fundraiser. It was a stormy weekend and there was some disagreement over whether it should be held at all.”
Conner said her and Bland's exits culminate a "process that started back in April when the board made their push to dismiss Don."
"This probably stems from that, but I will say that there is no evidence of lack of fundraising," Conner said.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is a contracting partner with the city of Waco in the regional animal shelter that serves a large part of Central Texas at 2032 Circle Road.
"With a close working relationship, together they care for the more than 5,000 animals that come through the shelter each year," according to the city's press release. "The goal of both entities has been to maintain the high live exit rate of over 90% achieved by the animal shelter and HSCT for more than a year and to continue to provide high standards of service to the cities the shelter serves."
In July, the shelter had a 92% live exit rate, adopted out 289 animals, rescued 102 and took in 563 animals, according to the Humane Society website.