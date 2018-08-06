The Waco Housing Authority selected a Massachusetts-based consultant Monday to begin the transition from traditional public housing to privatized affordable housing.
Last week, the Waco Housing Authority held meetings with residents of the Estella Maxey, Kate Ross and South Terrace complexes to discuss plans to convert the properties’ 902 units from public housing to privatized Section 8 rental assistance under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program.
In a special board meeting Monday, Executive Director Milet Hopping discussed the RAD plan with board commissioners Connie Mack, Scheherazade Perkins and Chair Susan Cowley. Board Vice Chair Malcolm Duncan Jr. and commissioner Sam Martinez were absent.
“We want to commit to affordable housing,” Hopping said. “It is a struggle right now here in Waco. I don’t know if it’s a cycle that will move anywhere but consistently shrinking affordable housing in McLennan County. But that’s part of what we’ve asked our consultant to look at when they do the market study.”
The board approved a $31,920 contract with EMG Corporation of Owings Mills, Maryland to conduct a physical needs assessment and a RAD per-unit cost analysis of the three properties.
“They’ll come around and choose different bedroom sizes and units per site to inspect and do an overall assessment of the units,” Hopping said by phone Monday.
The Waco Housing Authority board unanimously approved a contract with Recap Real Estate Advisors, of Boston Massachusetts, to act as the main consultant throughout the RAD conversion process.
The cost of the consultant agreement was not known Monday, but Hopping said the pair agreed to an hourly rate dependent on the completion of specific phases of the project.
“That helps us control the cost on each site,” she said.
Phase one, she said, should begin in the next thirty days when Recap advisors are expected to visit Waco to assess the sites and the surrounding area.
“I’m hoping that when we get that information we’ll have a more concrete idea of what we need,” Hopping told the board. “Is it more home ownership, single family homes or more apartment type complexes? It helps us invest our money for the future.”
An initial RAD application is due to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by Sep. 4.
At the board meeting, Hopping handed out “talking points” and advised the board to direct media questions to her office.
“Since we’re all likely to get asked questions on a more consistent basis as we go through this process, I kind of needed to emphasize to you all that as a board we speak with one voice,” she said. “You don’t have personal opinions, you know, we’re moving forward with one voice.”