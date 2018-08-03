Waco public housing as it has existed for 80 years may soon come to an end.
This week, the Waco Housing Authority held six public resident meetings to discuss plans to convert Estella Maxey, Kate Ross and South Terrace complexes from public housing, as they have been for decades, to privatized Section 8 rental assistance under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program.
A total of 902 low-income, elderly or disabled residents live at the properties under RAD consideration.
“One of the things I want you to make sure you are leaving this meeting with today is we are not selling Kate Ross,” Executive Director Milet Hopping told 30 Kate Ross residents gathered Wednesday in the cafeteria of Cesar Chavez Middle School. “We are not selling Estella Maxey. We are not selling South Terrace. I don’t care what anybody tells you.”
A series of budget cuts, she said, left the agency in a state of constant financial fluctuation.
“It’s this roller coaster ride we’ve been riding for the last 10 years and frankly we’re sick of it,” she explained to residents.
“Basically what happens is it (RAD) converts public housing funds that we get on your behalf ... into a project-based Section 8 voucher. (RAD) allows us to go and find investors to get the financing we need to go and fix other problems. So how does this affect you? Actually, it doesn’t affect you much at all. … All that changes is who we get our funding from.”
She said RAD may help the agency open up housing for the working poor and others who struggle to find housing in Waco but don’t qualify for public housing under the current income limits. Still, she said, the agency’s focus will always be the poorest of the poor.
Hopping said she wanted to talk to residents before moving forward on what she predicts will likely be a year of paperwork.
It may take months to a year before the agency gets the green light to begin the conversion. First, the housing authority must hire a consultant, complete assessments of the properties and each individual unit, decide on capital improvements, formulate a budget, and submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for final approval.
If the plan is approved, the conversion would transfer ownership of the properties from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the Waco Housing Authority. Additional public meetings would be held if and when the plan is approved.
“We will still technically be the landlord, but we will not be an arm of HUD anymore,” she said.
During construction, residents may be required to move from the public housing units, but the housing authority will provide relocation assistance in those cases.
Current residents are guaranteed an assisted unit, but the resident’s post-construction home may be a different unit than the one previously occupied, according to a notice from the agency. Eligibility for relocation payments and rental assistance could be in jeopardy if a resident moves without prior written notice from the housing authority. The notice also states residents have the right to object to the plan.
Rent should not increase due to the RAD conversion unless a resident is currently paying a flat rent in public housing, according to the notice.
The city of Waco created the Waco Housing Authority in February 1938 after the passage of the Housing Act of 1937, which established the Federal Housing Authority to furnish housing for low-income families and to remove impoverished people from substandard housing. Half a century later, Waco’s three housing complexes are in need of repairs. Kate Ross, with portions dating to 1941, is the oldest of the three complexes.
Hopping said the units were not built with modern necessities like Wi-Fi connections and cellular phone service in mind. She expects improvements to include cosmetic updates such new flooring and lighting, but that could change depending on the feedback from the agency’s consultant.
“I think you should be living in a neighborhood you are proud of,” she told residents Wednesday.
In 2010, HUD estimated the country’s aging public housing needed $25.6 billion in capital improvements. RAD was signed into law in 2012 with a goal of preserving and improving the condition of affordable federally assisted rental properties by increasing private funding channels not previously available to public housing properties.
Housing Authorities across the country are transitioning to RAD programs, but some the young initiative has faced criticism. In February, a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found HUD unable to “fully assess the effects of RAD on residents” and recommended the agency take measures to improve ongoing oversight, among other things.
Janice Jackson, a resident of South Terrace, said she looks forward to learning more about the conversion but has little choice other than to go along with whatever the housing authority decides.
“Like she (Hopping) said if you go anywhere else you’re going to pay $200 to $300 more,” she said. “I’m on disability now and my husband is on retirement and this is all I can do.”