Political newcomers in Hewitt and Waco submitted their names on the first day of the filing period for the May 4 municipal election.
Hewitt resident Matthew Mevis filed Wednesday for the Ward 2 council seat, currently held by James Vidrine. Mevis, an environmental analyst for the city of Waco Water Quality Laboratory, said he has already taken the Texas Open Meetings Act training required of council members.
In Waco, incumbent council member Dillon Meek filed for re-election Wednesday and drew a challenger in Nicholas St. John.
School board and city council seats throughout the county will be decided May 4.
In a November special election, eight Hewitt residents ran for one seat on the city council after several years of candidates going unchallenged. Erica Bruce won the November election and captured 66 percent of the votes in a December runoff election to fill the unexpired term for the at-large seat.
Four of the seven council seats in Hewitt have terms ending this year. In addition to Bruce and Vidrine, Ward 1 council member Travis Bailey, and Mayor Ed Passalugo, who represents Ward 3, are up for re-election. None of the incumbents in Hewitt filed Wednesday.
In Waco, terms will end for the District 2, 4 and 5 seats on the city council.
Baylor University graduate Hector Sabido filed to represent District 2. The seat is held by Alice Rodriguez.
Sabido, is a general sales manager for Prophecy Media Group LLC, board chairman for the nonprofit Inspiracion, and serves on the boards of the Waco Hispanic Museum and La Pila and Calle Dos.
Sabido got a master’s degree in business administration from Tarleton State University in 2010.
Rodriguez has served as the representative for the South Waco district since 2005. She also held the position from 1991 to 2001.
Meek and St. John, who is challenging him to represent District 4, both field Wednesday.
St. John said he has lived in Waco a little more than a year, after moving from Fort Worth, where he also ran for city council. St. John said he is close to graduating from the online college Western Governors University. He said he is student-teaching at Lorena ISD and working at the Baylor University Research and Innovation Collaborative.
Meek was first elected to the District 4 council seat representing North Waco in May 2015.
Incumbent Jim Holmes also filed Wednesday and has not yet drawn a challenger.
The council appointed Holmes to the District 5 seat in 2016, and successfully ran for the seat the following year.
Candidate filing runs through Feb. 15.
The last day to register to vote in the election is April 4.
Other city council openings:
- Bellmead: Three seats open
- Beverly Hills: Four seats open
- Crawford: Three seats open
- Lacy Lakeview: Four seats open
- Lorena: Three seats open
- Mart: Five seats open
- McGregor: Three seats open
- Woodway: Three seats open
School district openings:
- Bosqueville ISD: Three seats open
- China Spring ISD: Two seats open
- Connally ISD: Two seats open
- Crawford ISD: Three seats open
- La Vega ISD: Two seats open
- Lorena ISD: Two seats open
- Mart ISD: Three seats open
- Midway ISD: Three seats open
- McLennan Community College: Two seats open
- Waco ISD: Two seats open