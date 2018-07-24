At 8 years old, Jim Holmes spent all day building a raft with his brother. After 45 seconds on the river, it collapsed.
More than five decades later, redemption awaits, the Waco City Council member said with a laugh.
Holmes and his two adult sons will leave Thursday for Minnesota, where they will start a 1,700-mile trip down the Mississippi River on personal watercraft to raise money for the Doris Miller Memorial under construction in Waco.
Holmes and his sons Spencer Holmes and Todd Armstrong, both 31, plan to hit the water Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota and make it to New Orleans in eight to 10 days. Holmes’ wife, Cindy, and youngest son, Kennedy, 7, will drive a parallel route and meet them along the way with supplies and fuel.
Holmes and family will chronicle their adventures and accept donations through The Mighty Mississippi River Jet Ski Adventure Facebook page. The money raised will help organizers finish the Doris Miller Memorial honoring the Waco native who became known nationally as the first African-American to be awarded the Navy Cross, for actions during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
To a certain degree, Miller still goes underappreciated, Holmes said. Miller’s “instincts were amazing” and he was a true war hero, he said.
A cook in the U.S. Navy during Pearl Harbor attack, Miller ended up manning an anti-aircraft gun and helping the wounded before the attack was over.
Waco Cultural Arts President Doreen Ravenscroft is spearheading the memorial effort and said she is looking forward to following Holmes’ journey online. She hopes the adventure of a lifetime attracts new donations to help bring the Miller memorial project to completion.
“We think it’s absolutely fantastic, absolutely amazing, very cool,” Ravenscroft said. “He’s an adventurer, and it was so great when he said he’d like to do this for charity.”
Few people are documented to have navigated the river on personal watercraft, Holmes said. Challenges the trio will face include 27 locks and dams, refueling logistics, barge traffic, whirlpools, flooding, floating trees just beneath the surface, mechanical problems and general soreness from the ride, he said.
The family is packing accordingly. The gear list includes five or six hats to help cover Holmes’ head alone, long-sleeve shirts for sun protection, medical equipment, waterproof phone cases and more.
Holmes is no stranger to packing for an adventure, though. He has run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, trekked the Great Wall of China, and ridden camels around the pyramids of Giza.
In 2016, at 59, he waved the Waco city flag atop Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, during an eight-day trek shortly after he was appointed to represent West Waco and the China Spring and South Bosque areas on the Waco City Council.
The trip down the Mississippi River has been on his mind for a while.
Holmes said he was sold on the idea after reading, “Mississippi Solo,” by Eddy L. Harris, who completed the trip over several months in a canoe by himself.
Holmes said he will retrace some personal history along the way. His great-grandfather is buried near where he will launch in Minnesota. Another great-grandfather was in a Civil War infantry unit that spent most of its time on the Mississippi River, including the Siege of Vicksburg. Holmes, a banker, has spent time in Minneapolis with investment partners and served on the board of a radio transmitter company north of St. Louis. He was also an instructor at the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking in Baton Rouge for a couple of years.
The brand-new, 230-horsepower Sea-Doo watercraft can travel 70 mph, but the trio will likely keep it to about 50 mph to avoid draining fuel any more than necessary, Holmes said. They plan to cover 200 to 250 miles a day.
Holmes said a lot of people are asking him, “Are you crazy?” and “Why do you want to do that?”
“I’m still trying to find a good answer for that,” Holmes said.