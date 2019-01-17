Multiple events across Waco will celebrate the life and legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with food, a march, a theater production, speeches and a candlelight vigil, as well as service opportunities.
The federal holiday honoring what would have been King's 90th birthday is Monday, but the community will see several days' worth of events before and after that day.
- On Friday, the NAACP will host a wreath-laying ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, on the east end of the Washington Avenue bridge, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Global Revive is sponsoring activities for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Empowerment Banquet at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. The theme is "Empowering the Artist Dream," featuring speaker Michael Guinn of Grand Prairie.
Baylor University student volunteers from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday will work with Campus Kitchen, a Baylor charity that provides food to the hungry, to prepare box lunches that will be delivered to the MLK Day of Service volunteers. On Monday, gardening volunteers from Baylor will work at multiple community gardens in Waco.
For more information, contact Libby_Feray@Baylor.edu.
- At 7 p.m. Saturday, a stage play written by Global Revive President Kay Bell titled "Born To Win," will be performed at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. The play is about homeless people who are tired of being homeless. This comedic, feel-good performance chronicles their collective plan to come out of homelessness and is full of love and joy, according to the theater's website. Proceeds will benefit The Cove and homeless youth in Waco.
Tickets are available at Marilyn Gift Gallery, 818 Elm Ave., Sascees Restaurant, 719 S 11th St., and at the Hippodrome.
- From 7 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Doris Miller YMCA will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast at 1020 Elm St. Dr. Monty Francis will be the guest speaker.
For more information on the free event, call 405-0670.
- Zeta Phi Beta sorority and Phi Beta Sigma fraternity will host the 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March at 9 a.m. Monday, beginning at Indian Spring Park and proceeding across the Suspension Bridge.
Organizers ask guests to bring a canned good for the food drive.
After the wreath-laying at 10 a.m., free lunch and entertainment will be provided at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Festivities include local performers, raffle drawings and the presentation of essay and poster contest winners from surrounding schools.
- At 10 a.m. Monday, Mission Waco is inviting the community to celebrate and honor the life of the slain civil rights leader in the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 North 15th St.
After hearing from renowned speakers and creative performances, a free lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., which includes a panel discussion on race and reconciliation.
Community service projects begin at 1:15 p.m. all around the city of Waco.
For more information, call 254-753-4900 or email jcalaway@missionwaco.org.
- From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baylor student volunteers will have two service opportunities. Students will work with the Heart of Texas Urban Gardening Coalition or with Keep Waco Beautiful’s Brazos River Cleanup.
For more information about volunteering Monday, email Doriann_Beverly@baylor.edu.
- At 5:30 p.m. Monday on the Waco Suspension Bridge, 300 N. MLK Blvd., a candlelight vigil will be held.
Guests are encouraged to bring a candle.
For more information, call 254-722-1274.
- On Tuesday, the Baylor Department of Multicultural Affairs and Spirituality and Public Life will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Neighbor Night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bobo Spiritual Life Center, 500 Speight Ave.
The event is free for all Baylor students and dinner will be provided for the first 200 students.
- On Wednesday, from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the fifth floor of Cashion Academic Center, 1401 S. Fourth St., the Baylor Department of Multicultural Affairs will host the university’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon: “Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson will be the special guest.
Reservations are required and can be made at 254-710-6948.