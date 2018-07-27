The Waco City Council is poised to approve a 502-acre tract near the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway for the site of a new landfill, an alternative to a site it already owns off Old Lorena Road.
At a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the council will vote to spend $1.8 million to buy the tract between Axtell and Mt. Calm on the McLennan-Limestone county line.
The purchase could signal the end to a two-year struggle over the Old Lorena Road site near Highway 84, though rural neighbors of the TK Parkway site are also vowing opposition, and that site will require further testing and study.
“I think it is the most viable site we’ve seen other than Old Lorena Road,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver told the Tribune-Herald late Friday. “The other sites we looked at were all either farther away, which would cause a greater expense, or they had significant problems with them. Yes, I do feel like this is a good, viable site.
“It’s in one of the least populated parts of our region, and it appears to have good geology and good topography, and good access from Highway 31.”
Bradford Holland, a physician who headed Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill, said news of the alternative site is welcome.
“It’s hard to imagine any site that could be any worse than the one they originally chose, with it being close to thousands of homes, close to the water supply, to schools, to airports,” Holland said. “We asked the city to do better and find a location that didn’t harm thousands of its own Waco citizens, and it appears that’s what they’ve done. We are pleased that the city of Waco leaders have listened, and, at first glance, appeared to have found the solution that answers all of the problems associated with the Highway 84 landfill.”
City Manager Wiley Stem III declined to answer questions on Friday, deferring comment to the mayor.
The city of Waco in 2016 announced that it was pursuing a new landfill on a 292-acre site it owned on Old Lorena Road, adjacent to the current 238-acre Waco Regional Landfill. City officials at the time said it had good transportation access and ideal geology, lying atop hundreds of feet of impenetrable shale.
A neighborhood group led by Wanda Glaze sued the city in March 2017 in state district court, claiming it violated a 1992 settlement prohibiting the city from expanding Waco Regional Landfill. That suit is still pending.
City officials have argued that the Old Lorena Road site would be a new landfill, not an expansion, operating under a new permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Deaver said the city has spent about $400,000 in engineering and testing at that site.
As the state permitting process and geotechnical work continued for the new landfill, neighborhood groups from the nearby Highway 84 corridor mounted a well-organized campaign against the site, claiming it would hamper development and pose environmental risks.
Councilman Jim Holmes, who represents the Highway 84 corridor and West Waco, called for a study of other potential sites. In November, a consultant hired by the city presented three other possible sites within a 15-mile radius of Waco, and the council agreed to continue studying alternatives.
Deaver said the proposed land has been under contract since Dec. 7. He declined to say how residential garbage rates will be affected, though he said those numbers have been discussed in executive session and would be discussed in public at the next regular council meeting Aug. 7.
He said the total cost of developing the landfill will be unknown until well into the permitting process, which he said could take three to five years. He also didn’t know how much of the 502-acre site will be a buffer to the working portion of the landfill.
“That’s one of the reasons we need to get the property purchased so that we can go in and do the extensive testing that’s necessary to determine what the footprint of the landfill would be,” he said.
So far, the city has spent some $170,000 at the TK Parkway site and another $170,000 gathering information on other sites, Deaver said. More than 90 sites have been considered.
Don Griffin, who owns land next to the proposed site, was upset by the news late Friday.
“They’re a bunch of sorry, conniving people that are trying to stick us on the east side of the county with a landfill that nobody else wants,” Griffin said. “They did a dirty deal to get it bought under a contract through a bunch of lawyers to keep it hush-hush and make it something we couldn’t stop.”
“I own property right next to that dadgum place. I’m a little bit upset with the clandestine actions of the Waco mayor. … It’s just typical Waco politics.”
A city of Waco statement to the Tribune-Herald late Friday said the TK Parkway site “would provide an alternate site for a landfill if the city does not open a new landfill at Old Lorena Road or to provide additional landfill space for the future.”
It noted the permitting process will take several years and additional studies.
“The provision of sanitation services is a core responsibility of city government and the acquisition of this property, as well as the beginning of the permitting process, is a necessary first step to assure our citizens that the city will have adequate landfill capacity for the future,” the statement said.