The Waco City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an ordinance authorizing penalties for property owners who ignore lead-based paint, a hazard that has caused abnormally high toxic lead levels in some Waco children.
The ordinance, which requires two votes of approval from council members, calls for environmental lead investigations of homes and day care centers that have housed children found to have blood lead levels exceeding 10 micrograms per deciliter.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, which crafted the ordinance, may conduct those investigations, and it may request the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct them. Property owners who don’t provide interim controls or abatement plans within 90 days could face Class C misdemeanor charges.
For children whose blood lead levels exceed 5 micrograms per deciliter, the health district could contact their parents, guardians or physicians, according to the ordinance. That is the level in which brain development may be hindered by lead.
The vote, which had been tentatively scheduled for earlier this month, comes 17 months after the Tribune-Herald reported 17 percent of the 381 children tested in the 76707 ZIP code in 2016 were found to have blood lead levels over 5 micrograms per deciliter. That percentage exceeded the 2.6 percent statewide average and the 10.6 percent reported in Flint, Michigan as the town suffered through a water crisis.
On Sept. 4, the council approved the city’s pursuit of a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that would fund remediation efforts in Waco. City Manager Wiley Stem III has said the grant will “incentivize compliance” instead of enforcement. The funds would stretch from this November to April 2022.
Kelly Craine, spokeswoman for the health district, said she is pleased to see the council taking action on the ordinance.
“This was something that the city council requested that we develop, so we’re excited to have something to present to them, and we’ll see what happens from there,” Craine said.