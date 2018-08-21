The Waco City Council is set to vote Sept. 4 on an ordinance meant to combat the abnormally high rate of children in the area affected by lead poisoning.
Two years ago, 17 percent of children under the age of 14 who were tested in the 76707 ZIP code in North Waco had lead levels of more than 5 micrograms per deciliter of blood, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine reminded the council Tuesday.
During the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, 10.6 percent of children tested exceeded that limit, the “level of concern” set by federal health officials.
Local officials have said lead issues in Waco are primarily a result of lead-based paint used on houses built before 1978, when lead paint was banned nationwide.
The proposed ordinance, unveiled by the health district last month, calls for Class C misdemeanor fines for property owners who fail to correct lead issues after a child shows high blood lead levels and an investigation identifies the property as a source of lead.
The ordinance does not address lead poisoning in adults or sources of lead that have not been tied to a child with high lead levels.
The local health district or the Department of State Health Services may conduct investigations.
The health district is also seeking grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and exploring other funding sources to help low-income owners of property where sources of lead are identified.
“The HUD grant is tough, it’s competitive, and it would require cooperation between the public health department, district and our housing department,” said John Kinnaird, a city council member and the chairman of the health district. “… We intend for this ordinance and we intend the help that we are providing to incentivize, coming alongside and helping remediate this, not being punitive in any way.”
The ordinance, in part a response to a 2017 Tribune-Herald report, would be the first of its kind in Texas.
In 2016, 4,398 McLennan County children age 5 or younger had blood tests for lead, and 182 had levels exceeding 5 micrograms per deciliter, according to a health district analysis of state data.
That number is more than double the state rate, and was much higher in children from certain areas.
“We’ve been working on this for over a year and it has been a very involved process,” Kinnaird said. “But I think this is a great first step toward addressing what is fairly obviously an issue in our community.”
Budget adopted
Also Tuesday, the council adopted the 2018-19 budget, which calls for about $17 million in street improvements. That investment is a more than 70 percent increase in spending over last year.
Other budget highlights include dedicated funding for an Elm Avenue streetscape project, conversion of the 25th Street Theatre into a fire station, general park improvements, Waco Convention Center upgrades, Waco Regional Airport improvements and 3 percent raises for all city employees.
District 1 Council member Andrea J. Barefield voted against the budget after several advocates for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce told council members the organization is underfunded.
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has received $165,000 the past two years and is slated for the same amount next year.
The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber has received $118,000 the past two years and is also set to receive the same amount.
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce received $73,667 in 2016-17 and $68,000 for 2017-18. It is slated to receive another $68,000 for the upcoming year.
“I know that in order for them to be the leading organization for business development and entrepreneurial ecosystem for the African-American community, they would need to have more funds to do so,” Barefield said after the meeting. “I think that will come not solely from an increase in the city budget.”
Lake Shore funding
The council gave the go-ahead for $3.7 million in upgrades to Lake Shore Drive between Wooded Acres Drive and 19th Street. The work — which includes pavement improvements, bridge repairs, curb and gutter replacements and vehicle detection cameras to govern traffic signals — is expected to start later this year and end next summer.
Lake Shore Drive will stay open throughout the project.
The council approved another $93,700 for an engineering analysis of Lake Shore Drive’s Landon Branch Bridge over the northeast limb of Lake Waco. City documents state inspectors found cracks and spalls in the bridge’s columns and tie-beams.
WISD transit
The council OK’d a deal allowing Waco Independent School District students to use the Waco Transit System free of charge. Under the plan, Waco ISD will pay the city $15,000 each year through 2021.
The district tried the program during the 2013-14 school year in an effort to increase attendance, but it ended when officials found no improvements. This time, officials said the deal will help students get to extracurricular activities, after-school jobs, off-campus academic settings or other obligations.
Waco Transit general manager Allen Hunter said bus drivers will track the number of students taking the buses and the amount of time they spend on buses.
He expects between 19,000 and 22,000 students per year will use the program.
“Any time we can help our students get to and around other events around the city, and a lot of them don’t have ways to get to their school events … is really great,” Mayor Pro Tem Alice Rodriguez said. “I’m glad to see that.”
The plan will go into effect Friday, pending the Waco ISD board’s approval Thursday.