The Waco City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance meant to combat the dangerous effects of lead-based paint, which has caused a high rate of local children exposed to toxic lead.
Property owners who fail to fix lead paint issues causing high blood lead levels in children could face a Class C misdemeanor under the ordinance.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District or the Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct environmental lead investigations at homes or day care centers that have housed children found to have blood lead levels exceeding 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood.
Property owners who fail to provide interim remedies or abatement plans within 90 days could face the charges.
“When we heard that this was an issue in our city, this city responded with everything it could do to protect our citizens,” District 4 council Member Dillon Meek said. “And I think that is commendable.”
The public health district crafted the ordinance after a Tribune-Herald investigation that found 17 percent of children tested in the 76707 ZIP code had blood lead levels exceeding 5 micrograms per deciliter in 2016. That soared above statewide average of 2.6 percent and the Flint, Michigan, rate of 10.6 percent during a water crisis.
For children found to have blood lead levels between 5 and 10 micrograms per deciliter, the ordinance allows the health district to contact those children’s parents, guardians or physicians.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control list 5 micrograms per deciliter as the “reference level” when corrective action should be taken.
Lead-based paint was banned under federal law in 1978, and paint companies did not start lowering lead levels in their product until the 1960s. Census estimates show more than two-thirds of homes in the 76707 ZIP code were built before 1960.
City leaders have said the ordinance is intended to incentivize compliance, not to punish offenders. Earlier this month, the council approved the city’s pursuit of a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help fund remediation efforts.
District 3 council Member John Kinnaird, who is chairman of the health district board, said the staff produced a good ordinance.
“I think this is important, this is wonderful and I’m glad this is the first step toward alleviating this problem,” Kinnaird said.
The ordinance requires another vote of council approval before it is enacted.
Other business
- The council approved more than $127,000 in landscaping and maintenance and $61,000 in security services for the downtown Public Improvement District, which collects assessments from businesses and entities for services and operations. Lawns Ltd. Inc. will continue to provide landscaping, and Texas Star Security will continue to provide security services.
- The council approved a contract worth more than $5.6 million to Big Creek Construction for improvements to Ritchie Road, from Panther Way to Park Place Drive. The city of Waco will pay about $4.3 million, the city of Hewitt will pay about $1.2 million and McLennan County will pay about $700,000.