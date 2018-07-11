Waco Animal Shelter officials need people to adopt or foster dogs and cats after another influx of animals has placed the facility at full capacity.
There are 111 dogs and 31 cats available for adoption, said Don Bland, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas. More than 70 animals have arrived at the shelter, at 2032 Circle Drive, in the last two days, he said.
“Every day is against the wall,” Bland said. “You’ve got to get these animals out. We’ve got to get them out. We don’t want to euthanize any, and we have to do everything possible.”
The city of Waco runs the shelter and its animal control department, and the Humane Society finds homes for the dogs and cats.
The city took over operations of the shelter in 2012, and the shelter achieved “no-kill status” last year for the second year in a row because 94.5 percent of animals that came in left alive. Shelters with at least a 90 percent live-exit rate qualify as “no-kill.”
From January to May, 93.8 percent of animals brought to the shelter were adopted. Bland said the shelter should be able to keep its no-kill status, but adoptions, and donations to offset adoption fees, are needed, and fast.
He said the shelter took in 454 animals in April and 539 in May. Since July 1, 171 animals have reached the shelter.
“That’s a pretty high number in 11 days,” he said.
The shelter ran a deal for free adoptions in late March when it was last at full capacity.
Dogs over a year old can be adopted for $50, which includes vaccinations, a spay-neuter procedure and microchip identification. Dogs less than a year old cost $75 to adopt.
On Friday, the shelter will offer $13 adoptions to mark the 13th day of the month, Bland said. On Saturday, the shelter will offer free adoptions.