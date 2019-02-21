Local leaders are continuing to hold out on contributing another $8 million toward the Interstate 35 expansion project as they remain at odds with state officials over who should pay for a costly downtown drainage project.
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization board met briefly Thursday but postponed a decision on the $8 million funding request from the Texas Department of Transportation. The MPO has already earmarked $80 million for the I-35 project out of its state allocation for local transportation projects, but TxDOT officials are seeking more after the construction contract came in $29 million higher than expected.
But the city and county leaders on the MPO board were alarmed to discover last month that the $341 million I-35 widening and reconstruction project could make flooding worse to downtown during a so-called 50-year storm.
The leading solution would be to divert floodwater from Waco Creek by digging a mile-long drainage tunnel along Clay Avenue from 13th Street to the Brazos River. That could cost up to $20 million and disrupt downtown businesses including Magnolia Market at the Silos, city officials have said.
The MPO policy board took no action Thursday, and board Chairman Dillon Meek, a Waco City Council member, said discussions on the drainage and funding issues are continuing. Some MPO officials have suggested making the $8 million contribution contingent on TxDOT paying for all or some of the drainage work.
But TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stan Swiatek said TxDOT views the highway work and the drainage needs as separate issues.
“TxDOT doesn’t really recognize the connection between the drainage issue and the $8 million,” he said during the meeting Thursday.
MPO board members Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones said they strongly disagree with the idea that the interstate work and drainage concerns are not tied.
Deaver said the state asking the board to vote in favor of allocating more money to a project that would exacerbate a significant risk to residents is inappropriate.
The city of Waco hired Walker Partners in March 2017 to study the drainage impacts of the project to widen the interstate north of South 12th Street, with a focus on Waco Creek near the 12th Street bridge on I-35. The study concluded that plans for the interstate would essentially create a dam, raising flood risks for nearby businesses and in the new underpasses at 12th Street and at Fourth and Fifth streets.
The I-35 project, which does not have a firm timeline, will widen the mainlanes from six lanes to eight for about 5.8 miles from 12th Street to North Loop 340/Meyers Lane, and update access roads and ramps.
A public meeting is tentatively scheduled for April to provide more details on the project, including a more specific start date.
The MPO’s decision on the $8 million, however, will not affect the project start date, Swiatek said.
“If it doesn’t come from the board here, we’ll have to look at other projects we have scheduled and rearrange our future planned expenditures,” he said. “We’ve executed our contract, and we can’t execute unless it’s funded.”
The next Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board meeting is set for 2 p.m. March 21 at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.