The Waco City Council on Tuesday is set to officially urge the Texas Legislature to authorize a special district that would fund tourism marketing efforts through an extra assessment on hotel stays.
The proposed “Tourism Public Improvement District” would help fund about $1 million a year in marketing and incentives for conventions in Waco.
The council’s 6 p.m. business meeting follows a 3 p.m. work session in which the council will hear a staff report about a sinkhole that has developed over an aging storm drain near the Dewey Community Center at the intersection of 9th Street and Morrow Avenue. All-Tex Utilities LLC of Hillsboro started repairing the drain Oct. 25 at a contract price of $142,500, but that figure may rise to $200,000, City Manager Wiley Stem said.
The tourism district will also be discussed during the work session as part of a larger discussion about legislative priorities in the session of the Texas Legislature that begins in January. Officials with the Texas Municipal League will participate in those discussions.
The creation of a tourism district, or TPID, in Waco would require specific legislation. Waco already has a downtown public improvement district that contracts for services like private security, trash pickup, landscape maintenance, a downtown shuttle and special events, using an property assessment that property owners approved years ago.
With state approval, the city would set up a board of hoteliers that would oversee an estimated $1 million in revenue from assessments that would be added as a fee on room nights. That fund would be used for marketing efforts and incentives for groups considering Waco as a convention destination. The idea is championed by the Greater Waco Hotel Lodging Association.
Scott Joslove, president and CEO of the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association, told the council last month that his group would guide the city at every step of the process and provide legal services free of charge.
District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird, who serves as the council liaison to the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau board, supports the resolution.
“For us, with the great amount of tourism that we have, the interest in our community, the fact that we have the highest occupancy in the state hotel-wise right now, it really capitalizes on that activity,” Kinnaird said. “Also, just to keep up with our peers, who are already accessing this extra pot of money, is something we feel is necessary to do.”
Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington have wisely used TPIDs, Joslove told the council last month. Dallas doubled the number of citywide conventions year over year after establishing a TPID. San Antonio and Austin are also in the early stages of developing TPIDs.
In August, tourism officials said Waco has an 82.7 percent hotel occupancy rate, the best rate in Texas. Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the legislation would only improve that number. She said the extra incentive dollars could go towards clients’ transportation costs or venue costs at the Waco Convention Center or the Extraco Events Center.
“Waco does offer some incentives, but this definitely raises the bar and brings us to a higher level,” Pendergraft said.
Kinnaird said other cities of similar size are pursuing TPIDs this year, he would like to see a single bill enabling all of them.
“I’m certainly hopeful the Legislature would be responsive to local industry and their requests and their needs within the state,” he said. “But honestly, in this current political environment, you just don’t know.”