Editor’s note: Today the Tribune-Herald continues its countdown of 10 of the most memorable and significant stories we’ve covered in 2018.
After backlash from neighbors over a proposed new city of Waco landfill adjacent to the existing Waco Regional Landfill, the city bought land near Axtell and is pursuing a permit to build a landfill there, also over protests of neighbors.
After a monthslong search, the city announced plans in July to buy 502 acres near the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway for use as a landfill.
The plan for the new site drew immediate backlash from residents of nearby Axtell, who filled the Waco City Council chambers on the night of the unanimous vote to approve the land buy.
A week later, consultants told the city council the TK Parkway landfill would cost the city almost $2 million more in infrastructure and another $2.4 million in annual hauling costs than it would cost at the original site off Old Lorena Road. Those figures do not include the $1.8 million to buy the first 502 acres or the $3.2 million to buy another 702 acres in September, also for the landfill. The city already owned the Old Lorena site.
The consultant projected monthly residential garbage fees, now at $14.20, would increase to $14.79 for the Old Lorena Road site, or to $17.43 for the TK Parkway site.
The proposed TK Parkway landfill site stretches well into Limestone and Hill counties, and residents there have also spoken out against the city’s plan.
The city council has taken no action to officially declare the TK Parkway land its preferred landfill site. However, the city has submitted a permit application for that site to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It has not submitted a permit application for the Old Lorena site, but officials have said staff has done some of the preliminary work that would be needed to submit an application for that site.
To quell the concerns of Axtell-area residents, leaders said the TK Parkway landfill would include an enlarged buffer zone around the active landfill area, and traffic safety improvements would be made in the area.
The state permitting process is expected to take years, and the city is expected to take further action on the issue next year.