A downtown Columbus Avenue property poised to be redeveloped into office space received initial approval Thursday for more than $266,000 in public funding from the Tax Increment Financing Zone board.
Marshall Stewman's Deluge Holdings LLC now awaits final approval from the Waco City Council before it would receive the money for façade improvements at 618 Columbus Ave., interior renovations for four office units, rebuilding of a sidewalk and new streetlights and trees.
Stewman also redeveloped a larger building next door at 600 Columbus — which serves as home to Nexus Gaming, WacoWork and a soon-to-open Guess Family Barbecue location — and Mary Avenue Market, which is home to five tenants.
The Waco native said he has heard from business owners eager to use the space at 618 Columbus.
“The office demand has been huge,” Stewman told TIF board members during a tour of the site before their meeting Thursday. “We had everything from a 19-year-old starting his first business to a 65-year-old attorney. So the gamut is huge, and we have a waiting list for private offices right now. So I know that there’s a big demand for it.”
Construction on the $922,000 project is expected to start next month and wrap up in December. Its estimated market value at completion is about $1 million. Twenty-nine parking spots will be drawn next to the building, which is the former home of the Hebrew Institute built to accompany the neighboring Agudath Jacob Synagogue, now located on Hillcrest Drive.
The sidewalk along Seventh Street, from Columbus Avenue to the alley between Columbus and Washington Avenue, will be rebuilt with four street lights and three trees as part of the project.
“The renovation of a significant historic structure is a good proposal and takes us forward,” said Megan Henderson, executive director of the nonprofit City Center Waco, which assists businesses in these processes. “The proposed office use is something that we need more of in downtown, and the track record of the development group just continues to get stronger, so we are very much in support of the project.”
Magnolia Vacation Rentals LLC is poised to buy the 90-year-old Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave. and the county garage at 623 Washington Ave., which are on both sides of Seventh Street.
Money returned
The TIF board also approved putting more than $5.8 million back into its pocket because of the the Brazos Commons riverfront development project being put on hold in February. The $130 million project, promised to be the biggest private downtown development, would have included an 11-story full-service hotel, retail space and 400 residences. In September of last year, the TIF zone board approved $7.9 million for it.
Of that amount, $2 million was set aside for the city of Waco to relocate power lines through the riverfront area near Webster Avenue for aesthetic reasons.
The TIF board, under a recommendation from city staff, opted to allow the city to follow through with the $2 million relocation, pending council approval. The other $5,858,124 specific to Brazos Commons will go back to the TIF fund.
“It’s been sitting in the in-between zone, having come to TIF and not gone on to council, because we weren’t sure exactly what was going on with Commons, and we wanted to wait until we knew for sure,” city economic development director Melett Harrison said.