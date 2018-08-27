In the absence of rain, parched parts of McLennan County are shriveling up as Waco experiences its driest year in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.
Waco has received only 9.61 inches of rain since January, beating the previous year-to-date dry record of 9.64 inches in 1954. Severe and extreme drought conditions are being felt in every corner of the county, which would normally have gotten nearly 22 inches by now.
“We are completely dry,” said Nora Schell, director of the Lake Waco Wetlands, which uses aquatic plants to filter water on the North Bosque River before it enters Lake Waco.
The Wetlands’ boardwalk, which usually floats over a marsh blooming with aquatic life, now, lays flat on the scorched ground after Schell stopped pumping water from the shrinking Bosque River last week.
Wetlands fish have died off, producing a “big buffet” for snakes, turtles and other animals, Schell said.
“It’s another cleansing process,” she said. “ … Mother Nature is in control.”
It’s not just a lack of rainfall that’s putting stress on plants, people and animals. Earlier in the season, Waco broke another red-hot record with its first-ever 114-degree day. And on Aug. 26, Waco reached 100 degrees for the 50th time this summer.
“Drought and heat tend to go hand in hand,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby. “It’s been one of the driest summers on record.”
Twenty miles northwest of Waco, attorney Charlie Olson has watched the Bosque River ebb and flow for over half a century on a piece of family land that backs up to the river.
“It’s a tract of property that has quite a long history on the falls of the Bosque,” Olson said. “Right now there is not much fall on the Bosque.”
It’s called the “falls of the Bosque” because usually, Olson’s portion of the river features a small waterfall that produces soothing sounds of flowing water, he said.
“Right now it is silent,” he said.
The river has dried up before, but this year it dried up earlier than Olson has ever seen it, he said.
“It feels to me that we’re seeing it (dry up) more often than we used to,” he said.
Near Clifton, the North Bosque River is barely flowing at 0.82 cubic feet a second, according to the National Weather Service.
With the Bosque River running low, the city of Clifton, which relies upon water from the Bosque River and four Trinity Aquifer water wells, quit pumping river water four months ago.
While Clifton’s small off-channel reservoir sits 10 feet lower than usual for this time of year, it is not low enough to trigger water conservation measures.
Still, drought is always on the minds of Clifton water officials.
“We’re always concerned,” Public Works Director Brian Baumann said. “We’re not out of the hot part of summer yet.”
In Waco, the drought has caused an uptick in water sales. On Monday, the city of Waco pumped 44.6 million gallons to its residential and commercial customers, up 3.1 million from a year ago on the same day.
“There’s been a lot more demand this summer,” city water utility spokesman Jonathan Echols said. “Not surprisingly, it’s been hotter and drier.”
Waco’s rainfall total is 12 inches below the average amount of rain expected this time of the year, Huckaby said. Waco’s dry spell also beats records made in 1956, 1925, 1917 and 2011.
The future of the drought hinges on forecast El Niño conditions expected to occur sometime between fall and winter months.
“More likely than not we’ve seen the peak of the drought, but again, if it’s not until this winter that we see some good rain, we’ll maintain the drought that we’ve seen,” he said.