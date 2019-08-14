The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will host its first public meeting Thursday related to the city of Waco's application to permit a landfill in the Axtell area.
TCEQ staff will hold the two-part event starting a 7 p.m. at the Axtell High School gym, 308 Ottawa. Staff will discuss the permit application and answer questions in an informal session, followed by a formal discussion in which attendees can make statements that will be recorded.
Since last summer, the city of Waco has spent $5.4 million to buy almost 1,300 acres around TK Parkway, extending into McLennan, Hill and Limestone counties. City officials have indicated that the TK Parkway site is preferred over an earlier possible landfill site on Old Lorena Road.
The plan stirred organized opposition, Residents Against the Axtell Landfill, which has hired a law firm to represent it in the permit fight.
The TCEQ's executive director has declared that the "land use compatibility" portion of the city's permit is administratively complete and will now conduct an in-depth review of the submission. Once the review is complete, the director will publish a preliminary decision and seek further public comment.
If the site is found to be compatible with surrounding land uses, the city will be required to submit its plans for technical and administrative review.
The city's permit application can be found at https://www.waco-texas.com/landfill-application-process.asp.