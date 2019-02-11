Stone picnic shelters standing in the way of the coming Brazos Promenade riverfront development project have been salvaged for use in other city parks.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director John Rose said the six covered tables, which are half a century old, would have been razed if they hadn’t been relocated from the 16-acre tract, stretching from South Second Street to the Brazos River.
Two of them were beyond repair.
Two were placed at Emmons Cliff in Cameron Park, one was placed at Lawson’s Point in Cameron Park and one was placed in Brazos Park East.
“They were moved because the other company wasn’t going to move them,” Rose said.
He said the moving process took several months and was completed earlier this month.
The tables will receive new tin roofs, he said.
The tables were built around 1968 as part of Fort Fisher Park, a 35-acre city park that straddled the new Interstate 35 along the Brazos River and encompassed the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum on the other side of the highway. Until 2000, the park had RV and tent sites for camping.
Rose said the tables were worth saving, despite the arduous process of moving them.
Construction on the riverfront development site known as the Brazos Promenade will begin in September or October, and two public input sessions will occur by mid-March, including one from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Life Annex, 1000 Washington Ave. The new development will park space as well as apartments, a full-service hotel, restaurants and the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.