A trio of infrastructure episodes that could require costly repairs has the attention of city leaders.
City Manager Wiley Stem III updated the Waco City Council on Tuesday about significant issues facing a 48-inch water line from the Dissolved Air Flotation Plant to the Mount Carmel Water Treatment Plant, a strange obstruction in a sewer line under Interstate 35 near McLane Stadium and a pair of sinkholes at 26th Street and Webster Avenue.
The obstruction under I-35, which city officials have not identified, was found in a 42-inch sewer line under the southbound lanes, according to city documents. Staffers cleaned the line and removed brick, asphalt, steel pieces and gravel, but the obstruction remained intact.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation told city staffers a $50,000 daily fee would be assessed if the issue holds up the upcoming I-35 widening project.
Seeking to avoid the fine, the city hired a contractor to remove the unidentified obstruction, which some have speculated is a concrete or grout mass taking up 30 percent of the sewer line. The work is estimated to cost $360,000.
“There’s different theories, but we haven’t been able to tell (what it is),” city utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said. “We’ve gotten cameras in there and seen it, but we can’t really tell what it is.”
Stem said the contractor has a list of projects to complete before it gets to this one.
“We’re kind of down their list,” Stem said. “So everything seems to be functioning OK there right now, but we do need to get the obstruction out of the line.”
TxDOT officials have verbally agreed the agency will cover repair costs if it is found a TXDOT issue was the source of the obstruction, according to the city.
The sinkholes at Webster and 26th are each about 10 feet wide, long and deep. According to the city, they are over a 300-foot segment of clay tile sanitary sewer that crosses under Waco Creek near Bell’s Hill Park.
The city estimates repairing the collapse could cost at least $100,000.
It is the latest in a series of sinkholes that city officials have seen form over city lines. Other sinkholes have caused headaches at the intersections of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Herring Avenue; Herring Avenue and Dallas Street; Pleasant Street and Taylor Street; and Webster Avenue and 15th Street.
The city believes the sinkholes are caused by aging infrastructure and pressure placed on the system by rainfall.
After the council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Kyle Deaver said Building Waco, the city’s 10-year capital improvement program, was created to avoid infrastructure issues, including sinkholes and blockages.
“You try to address the ones you think are the most likely to fail, or the most out-of-date first, and sometimes you don’t get the right order,” Deaver said. “Things don’t fail in the right order, and you’re left to put it back together. But I think I’m very pleased overall with what our public works team is doing and the work that’s being done there.”
And on the 48-inch water line, the city is buying emergency expansion joints and pursuing a repair contract. The line, which runs up Lake Waco Dam and along Lake Shore Drive to the Mount Carmel plant, faced issues for much of last year. The repairs, which are expected to be completed by April 1, are critical for the city to meet higher summertime water demands.
A contractor working on Lake Shore Drive also put a hole in the line, and a repair is expected to be done by next week. The $50,000 repair cost will be covered by general operations funds, and the city is researching whether it can file a claim against the contractor.