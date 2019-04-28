About 6,000 runners are taking off on 5-kilometer, 13.1-mile or 26.2-mile treks on Waco streets, starting and finishing downtown.
Participants in Magnolia’s second Silo District Marathon events Sunday morning come to Waco from all 50 states and five other countries, organizers announced Friday. About 400 volunteers, 200 first responders, several city and county staffers and a private traffic-control company are providing support to manage the crowds and carry out the street closures needed for the races.
Residents hoping to catch the action can head to one of the featured viewing areas, which include Indian Spring Park on Lake Brazos at University Parks Drive; Cultivate 7twelve and The Warehouse, both on Austin Avenue; the corner of Third Street and Austin Avenue; and Brotherwell Brewing at 400 E. Bridge St. in East Waco.
Residents hoping to avoid the commotion can rest assured all streets are scheduled to return to normal traffic at 1 p.m.
This year’s marathon course follows the same basic route as last year’s.
It starts near Fifth Street and Webster Avenue, then heads across Interstate 35 through Baylor University, north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, up Taylor Street and back on Elm Avenue for more on MLK to Lake Shore Drive, east on Lake Shore to Airport Boulevard toward Waco Regional Airport, then back to Lake Shore along the Lake Waco Dam Trail, Hillcrest Drive to 31st Street, south on 31st Street, then Colcord Avenue to University Parks Drive, two more crossings over the Brazos River, a trip along Austin Avenue to 17th Street, then back on Webster Avenue to the finish line near the starting point.