Fourth on the Brazos, the city of Waco's Independence Day celebration at Touchdown Alley near McLane Stadium, is expected to draw some 15,000 people for fireworks, entertainment and food trucks.
The gates open at 5 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:15. Admission is free.
Here is a roundup of some other Fourth of July celebrations in the area:
- Waco businesses Pura Vida Paddle and Luna Juice Bar are teaming up for a Sip and Float Firework Show on the Brazos River. At 8:30 p.m., those who book spots in advance can kayak, pedal board or stand-up paddleboard while watching fireworks and enjoying specialty juices.
- Muscle Cave Bar and Gym is hosting Battle Ropes for the Braves, a 45-minute workout class of “high-intensity interval training with timed rope and active resting circuits.” Donations for Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that sends care packages to military members overseas, are encouraged. The event starts at 8:30 a.m.
- Brotherwell Brewing, at 404 E. Bridge St, is hosting a July Fourth event from 5 to 10 p.m. Most beers are $4 each, and parking and admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, food and dogs on leashes. Outside alcohol is not permitted.
- The Bear Mountain, a local outdoor equipment store, is hosting the Fourth Annual Spokes and Sparklers Ride from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tonkawa Park in Crawford. The event includes bicycle rides of 10, 24, 35 or 49 miles. The longest ride starts at 7 a.m., and the others start at 8 a.m. Registration is free.
- Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St., is giving out discounts and prizes from 12 to 5 p.m. Attendees can play a bag-toss game to win either $10 off a bottle, 15 percent off merchandise or 25 percent off a bar tab.
- Mart will host a community parade open to the public. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Incommons Bank at 704 E. Texas Ave. in Mart. It will go down Texas Avenue to Main Street and back to an area between the First Baptist and First Methodist churches. Activities will be available after the parade.