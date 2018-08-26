Work has started to install a steel bridge on the River Trail in Cameron Park.
Waco Bicycle Club volunteers designed and built it in 2016 with support and materials provided by the city. The company hired to install the bridge at a cost of $65,000 will keep the River Trail closed from the Mouth of the Bosque area to the bridge site on weekdays before 5 p.m., and a half-day closure on Cameron Park Drive is expected this month.
A wooden bridge had spanned the flood-prone drainage for years, but a large cottonwood tree fell and destroyed it in 2015. Pieces of the tree have served as a temporary crossing in the interim.