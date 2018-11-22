Three public spaces in the central city are set to receive facelifts in the coming months.
Physical improvements to the Cameron Park Zoo entrance building, the city of Waco water department office and the second floor of Waco City Hall were approved by the city council Tuesday.
The zoo entrance building, consisting of a pair of two-story structures connected by an overhead walkway and three ticket booths, will receive updated versions of 28 sets of windows and 24 sets of doors. The wooden frames of the current windows and doors are rotting and will be replaced with aluminum. An electric door will also be installed at the souvenir shop and café.
“There’s some things that have just aged, and over time, just need to be repaired so they’re more energy efficient,” Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson said. “We want to make sure we’re providing a good-looking space, too.”
The city awarded the contract for the $363,000 project to the Waco-based company Tom Wright Construction LLC. The funds were available in an account set aside for facilities in the capital improvement program. Construction will take about four months.
The water department building at 425 Franklin Ave. will undergo an interior refurbishment of the first-floor lobby, business office, restrooms and second floor offices. Work on areas frequented by staff and public will be performed on nights and weekends.
City Manager Wiley Stem III said the building, which houses water offices, billing spaces, a call center and engineering offices, has received one carpet replacement and some touch-up since the last remodel in 1996.
Lorena-based Flores Roofing and Construction LLC won the contract for the $308,000 project. Capital improvement funds will also finance this project, which is expected to last four months.
“This is just a repaint, refresh, recarpet, reflooring of 22,700 square feet of space,” Stem said.
The second floor of City Hall will receive a new wall, flooring, wall finishes with base boards, a suspended ceiling, door frames and doors, and a modification of the existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The human resources department will use the renovated office area.
Flores Roofing and Construction also won the bid for the $94,000 project, expected to take 45 days. Funding is available through the general operating fund.
Mayor Pro Tem Alice Rodriguez praised city staff for awarding contracts to minority-owned businesses, saying those occasions have been all too rare in her 23 years on the council.
“I think a lot of (minority-owned businesses) are a little hesitant, and a little nervous and a little afraid too, but I think when they see someone actually breaking ground, they’ll be more comfortable in bidding,” Rodriguez said.
Landfill update
Also on Tuesday, the city council approved the purchase of 20 acres of land at 4550 TK Parkway in Axtell for $396,550.
Mayor Kyle Deaver said the tract would be used as an additional buffer to a proposed landfill at the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway, should the city opt to pick the site over its original proposal adjacent to the Waco Regional Landfill.
The city has now spent about $5.4 million for 1,290 acres, which is more than five times the size of its current landfill site near West Highway 84.
Residents of Axtell and the leaders of Limestone and Hill counties have shown fierce opposition to the landfill.
Crack seal program
The council also approved about $1 million for crack sealing, the process of cleaning and sealing cracks in asphalt pavement. The city awarded the contract to Leander-based Bennett Paving Inc.
The purchase gives the city 400,000 pounds of material to cover an estimated 123.6 centerline miles of streets and parking lots. The initiative will include crack sealing in each council district.
“This is a critical component in the street program because it stabilizes the streets that have the cracks in them that we can get in there relatively cheaply through the winter, salvage those streets so they’re in the right condition to move right along with the street program next spring,” Stem said.