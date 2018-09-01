Kate Ross Apartments, Waco’s oldest public housing complex, could be torn down and rebuilt during the Waco Housing Authority‘s transition to a privatized affordable housing system, officials said this week.
A complete reconstruction from the ground up is a possibility for all three of Waco’s public housing complexes — Kate Ross, Estella Maxey and South Terrace — but may not be financially feasible, Executive Director Milet Hopping said.
“I’ll tell you that, like all things in life, I could wish to build a new house, but I may not be able to afford it,” Hopping said Wednesday.
“We don’t know until the experts get the cost analysis done on the development to tell us what sites need what,” she said.
The three properties, which comprise 902 low-income housing units, are over the hill and in need of updates due to a lack of federal funding over the years, she said.
The housing authority is seeking to participate in a federal initiative, the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which provides funds to convert public housing into privately managed units that use Section 8 housing vouchers.
After talking to residents last month, and hiring a consultant, now the Waco Housing Authority is in the process of submitting a preliminary request to from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reserve RAD funding for Waco’s public housing.
A consultant is still studying the possibilities for renovating or redeveloping the sites, including Kate Ross, which was built in 1941.
“We’re trying to take a property that’s aging gracefully, it has a couple of wrinkles here and there, but we want to have a property that lasts another 100 years,” Hopping said.
“In order to do that, there has to be some substantial money poured into those three properties,” she said. “Some of that may be very minor stuff, but it is still a lot more money than it was 85 years ago.”
Kate Ross is on the rapidly changing edge of downtown Waco next to two new hotels, and a short walk from the popular Magnolia Silos. Developers have inquired about buying the apartments, but housing authority officials have said the complex is not for sale.
If HUD approves Waco’s RAD conversion, the Waco Housing Authority will transfer the management of the three properties into the hands of a private investor. At that point, Waco Housing Authority’s nonprofit, Waco Public Facility Corporation II, will become the owner of the land and its buildings, leaving the Waco Housing Authority to serve only in a supervisory capacity.
The Waco Housing Authority is funded by and accountable to HUD, but it has a local governing board led by the mayor of Waco.
“If you were to look at a piece of paper and draw a bubble at the top, Waco Housing Authority is still there, and underneath it is going to be all of our subsidiary nonprofits,” Hopping said.
“And again, given the timeline, it’s going to take forever. It could be anywhere from 9 to 18 months to get approval from HUD (and) financing before we ever turn a piece of dirt,” she said.
Pending HUD approval, the RAD conversion will likely begin with South Terrace, the agency’s smallest and youngest property, built in the 1970s, she said.
After the RAD conversion, Waco Housing Authority’s almost 2,000 public housing residents will have an affordable home, she said.
The cost of the project is unclear, but Hopping said she knows some investors refuse to finance a project for less than $30,000 a unit. Using that estimate, the RAD conversion could cost $27 million.
By comparison, a city-supported affordable apartment complex, Barron’s Branch at 817 Colcord Ave., opened in January 2017 with 168 units, using $20 million in federal tax credit financing. That amounts to more than $119,000 per unit.
The Waco Housing Authority’s conversion cost will remain a “a big question mark” until a needs assessment is completed in October, Hopping said. Recap Real Estate Advisors, the agency’s consultant, will present multiple development plans and financing options to the board later this year, she said.
A lot is up in the air: Months down the road, the agency’s RAD plan could dissolve completely if HUD doesn’t approve it, she said.
But Hopping hopes HUD approves the RAD plan because an increasing number of Wacoans need affordable housing, she said.
“Our vision for Waco is that everybody can live here comfortably and affordably and everyone lives in a financially secure environment,” she said. “The reality isn’t that. You could graduate with a degree and you might suffer a lot trying to pay rent here in Waco. That’s the affordable housing gap.”